Sharon Osbourne Throws 'The Great Gatsby' Party to celebrate 70th Birthday

The Osbourne matriarch is joined by close friends and family including husband Ozzy Osbourne and their children Kelly and Jack at the 1920s-themed bash.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne toasted her 70th birthday by throwing a lavish party inspired by "The Great Gatsby". On Sunday, October 9, the TV star marked the milestone and she was joined by her friends and family including her Black Sabbath star husband Ozzy and their children for a 1920s-themed bash at their home in Los Angeles on Friday night, October 7.

"All my wishes in one room. My [heart] is full," Sharon captioned her post as she later took to Instagram to share a poignant video showing her dancing with Ozzy.

The clip showed Ozzy - who is battling Parkinson's disease - walking onto the dance floor with his cane before Sharon took it from his hands and held onto him as they danced to James Arthur's track "Say You Won't Let Go".

They were joined at the party by pregnant daughter Kelly, who introduced the couple to the dance floor, as well as son Jack and their other daughter Aimee as well as their grandchildren. Guests at the party - who included TV host Terri Seymour - were treated to live cabaret performance and a magic show during their lavish dinner.

The big celebration comes after Sharon recently opened up about Ozzy's battle with Parkinson's insisting his life has completely changed.

Speaking in documentary "Paxman, Putting Up with Parkinson's", Sharon said of her husband's condition, "I just think of my husband, and like you, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man ... Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it. When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him, I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse."

