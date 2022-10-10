 

Travis Scott Performs at LeBron James' Son Bronny's 18th Birthday Party

In footage surfacing on social media, the 31-year-old rapper is seen performing his hit song 'Goosebumps' as the NBA star and his son, who turned 18 years old on October 6, have fun at the celebration.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) delivers live performance for his celebrity friend LeBron James' son Bronny James. The "SICKO MODE" rapper brought the house down as the featured performer of Bronny's 18th birthday party.

On Sunday, October 9, LeBron turned to his Instagram Story to re-post a series of videos from the celebration. Bronny, who turned 18 on October 6, was seen having the time of his life in a video from the party as Travis performed his hit song, "Goosebumps". Not too far away, LeBron was turned all the way up watching Travis bring all the vibes to the party.

On October 6, LeBron took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to his oldest son. "How is this kid 18 years old today y'all!!??!! I can't deal with it," he captioned the post that featured throwback photos of him and his son.

"I'm so proud of the young man you've become kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it's simply better that way!" LeBron added. The NBA star added, "And I'll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young ?? @bronny!!! Happy Bday!"

LeBron and Travis indeed have a close bond. The stars previously collaborated to celebrate the 2020 graduating class. At the time, they released a limited edition T-shirt that was only available for 72 hours.

The T-shirt featured the handwritten message, "We're all in this together," in addition to a hand-drawn design of Travis' Cactus Jack logo and LeBron's Uninterrupted motif, merged together.

"Class of 2020, I told you we were going to make graduation special," LeBron said on Instagram. "This is a collaboration between our teams, @uninterrupted and @cactusjack, to give you something special to mark this incredible accomplishment."

In addition to performing at the birthday parties of his celebrity friends, Travis is currently working on his upcoming album "Utopia" with Pharrell Williams. On October 6, the musicians were seen filming a music video to their new collaboration "Down in Atlanta".

