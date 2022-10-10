 

Artist of the Week: Sam Smith

Artist of the Week: Sam Smith
Instagram
Music

The English singer rules several music charts with their latest track 'Unholy' ft. Kim Petras, which serves as the lead single off the former's upcoming album and is described as 'a wild song.'

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sam Smith is one of the British artists who can make it big in both their native country and the United States. After releasing "Unholy" with Kim Petras, the non-binary singer boasted their name atop several music charts.

The song has been off to a good start. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 53.6 million streams and 8,000 downloads sold worldwide in territories outside the U.S. in the week ending September 29.

"Unholy" is currently enjoying its time at the pinnacle of the Billboard Global 200 with 76.7 million streams and 20,000 downloads sold worldwide. Also, it jumped at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated October 8.

Elsewhere, the duet stole the No. 1 spot on both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales thanks to 23.2 million streams and a 2.8 million in airplay audience. On the Mediabase pop radio chart, the tune peaked at No. 31 after receiving 1,774 spins.

  See also...

"Unholy" serves as the lead single off Sam's upcoming album, which will be a follow-up to 2020's "Love Goes". Speaking about the track, they told Entertainment Tonight, "It's a wild song. It's a theatre show in one song, and I'm so proud of it."

"It's time for my villain era, I think. Time to get sexy," the English native further detailed. "I've had a transitional three years in my life. I turned 30, I think I know what I want to say now, I think I know who I am a bit more, and I'm ready to have fun."

A week after dropping "Unholy", Sam unleashed its music video that shows them and Kim performing at a sex club cabaret. The clip opens with an unfaithful husband sneaking out to "The Body Shop" after giving his wife a sweet kiss.

The man then explores his guilty pleasures there. Sam stars as a singing MC in the footage, while Kim plays a sexy dancer who shows off her seductive movements along with other performers. Towards the end of the video, his wife shows up while the guy lying down upside down with the word "cheater" spray painted beneath him.

You can share this post!

GloRilla Reacts to Twitter Users Losing Their Minds Over Her Middle Name

Travis Scott Performs at LeBron James' Son Bronny's 18th Birthday Party
Related Posts
Sam Smith Insists They're Not Destroying Gender as They Lose Fans Since Coming Out as Non-Binary

Sam Smith Insists They're Not Destroying Gender as They Lose Fans Since Coming Out as Non-Binary

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Perform at Sex Club Cabaret in Lustful Music Video for 'Unholy'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Perform at Sex Club Cabaret in Lustful Music Video for 'Unholy'

Sam Smith Unleashes Inner 'Villain' in New Song 'Unholy'

Sam Smith Unleashes Inner 'Villain' in New Song 'Unholy'

Sam Smith 'Overjoyed' to Release New Song 'Love Me More'

Sam Smith 'Overjoyed' to Release New Song 'Love Me More'

Most Read
Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams Film 'Down in Atlanta' Music Video With Tyler, the Creator
Music

Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams Film 'Down in Atlanta' Music Video With Tyler, the Creator

Kodak Black Delays New Album 'Kutthroat Bill' After Calling for BET Boycott

Kodak Black Delays New Album 'Kutthroat Bill' After Calling for BET Boycott

Charlie Puth Shows His Goofy Side in 'Loser' Visuals

Charlie Puth Shows His Goofy Side in 'Loser' Visuals

Iggy Azalea Reacts After Fans Upset Tory Lanez Will Produce Her New Album

Iggy Azalea Reacts After Fans Upset Tory Lanez Will Produce Her New Album

Latto Posts and Deletes Tweet About Her Award-Winning Track 'Big Energy' After BET Controversy

Latto Posts and Deletes Tweet About Her Award-Winning Track 'Big Energy' After BET Controversy

JoJo Siwa Began Her 'Gay Awakening' at Age 12 After Listening to Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer'

JoJo Siwa Began Her 'Gay Awakening' at Age 12 After Listening to Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer'

YG Insists 'How to Rob a Rapper' Is Not a Diss Track Despite Being Released After PnB Rock's Death

YG Insists 'How to Rob a Rapper' Is Not a Diss Track Despite Being Released After PnB Rock's Death

Beyonce Slams 'Disparaging' Accusation by Right Said Fred Over 'I'm Too Sexy' Sample

Beyonce Slams 'Disparaging' Accusation by Right Said Fred Over 'I'm Too Sexy' Sample

Quavo and Takeoff's Visuals for 'Nothing Changed' Chronicles Their Childhood

Quavo and Takeoff's Visuals for 'Nothing Changed' Chronicles Their Childhood

Taylor Swift Hints at Joe Alwyn Inspiration Behind New Album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift Hints at Joe Alwyn Inspiration Behind New Album 'Midnights'

Corey Taylor Insists Slipknot Are in Better Place Despite 'Tension' Within the Band

Corey Taylor Insists Slipknot Are in Better Place Despite 'Tension' Within the Band

Nardo Wick Teams Up With Latto and Lakeyah for Fiery 'Baby Wyd (Remix)'

Nardo Wick Teams Up With Latto and Lakeyah for Fiery 'Baby Wyd (Remix)'

Janet Jackson Celebrating 25th Anniversary of 'The Velvet Rope' With Fans and Friends

Janet Jackson Celebrating 25th Anniversary of 'The Velvet Rope' With Fans and Friends