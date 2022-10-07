 

Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams Film 'Down in Atlanta' Music Video With Tyler, the Creator

Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams Film 'Down in Atlanta' Music Video With Tyler, the Creator
The collaborators are seen enjoying the groove of their new funky track while filming the visual accompaniment to their new funky track with the 'EARFQUAKE' spitter.

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) and Pharrell Williams are working on music video for their collaboration "Down in Atlanta". The musicians were seen filming the visual accompaniment to their new music and Tyler, The Creator even stopped by to join them.

On Thursday, October 6, Pharrell turned to his Instagram page to share a quick montage of clips from the shooting. In the footage, both Pharrell and Travis were vibing to the funky track. In the meantime, Tyler was briefly seen chilling with the pair.

Previously, Pharrell confirmed the music video was in the works by posting a photo of him alongside Travis. "Down in Atlanta @travisscott," the "Happy" crooner captioned the image that saw the two men posing near a car.

The link-up comes as Travis resumes work on his forthcoming "Utopia" project, which stalled after the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November 2021, during which ten concertgoers lost their precious lives.

Travis has yet to officially announce when fans can expect to hear his long-awaited follow-up to 2018's "Astroworld". However, a photo of the Cactus Jack artist kicking it in the studio with Pharrell gave hints about what kind of sounds fans will be hearing on "Utopia".

In August, Travis was spotted hanging out in a studio with Pharrell. In an image, which surfaced on social media on August 27, both La Flame and Skateboard P could be seen rocking ear-to-ear smiles near an electronic keyboard.

Then on September 14, a video surfacing online saw a bunch of partygoers dancing to what appeared to be Travis and Pharrell's new collaboration. Though the lyrics were not clear due to the crowd's screams, the song's groove was incredibly catchy.

A few days later, Travis previewed his upcoming collaborations with Kid Cudi, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell during the first night of his "Road to Utopia" experience at Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas. One of the tracks was a collaboration with Kid Cudi, "Out of My Mind", which was first teased two years ago.

