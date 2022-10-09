 

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'
Tootie Raww comes to his father's defense after the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian calls his dad out on Instagram for condemning his 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt that he wore during Paris Fashion Week.

  • Oct 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)'s son has come to the rapper's defense amid his drama with Kanye West. After the "Donda" artist slammed his dad for condemning his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, Tootie Raww shared a video of him burning a pair of Yeezy foam runners.

In the clip posted on Instagram, Tootie was seen pouring gasoline on the shoes as his friends were cheering him. "No more f**king Yeezys," he fumed while another person declared, "Kanye West…it's over with West."

On the top of the footage, Toosie wrote, "Don't speak on Boosie." He went on to quip, "It's BBQ time.. go get the chicken."

The post arrived after Ye slammed Boosie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs for taking issues with his controversial tee. "Don't speak on me Lil Boosie speak to me yeah litte nerd a** me. Come smack me or come shoot me Im the one that got bullied by the entire black celebrity community now Im back to shoot the school up," the billionaire hip-hop star argued in an Instagram post.

Boosie later wrote back via Twitter, "Talking about u back to shoot the school up n u got a school is not the right words #startthinkingbeforeyoutalk." The Baton Rouge native continued, "I dont want no smoke @kanyewest just couldnt let u do that our race!! His loveones really need to get @kanyewest help!!"

The drama between the two began after Boosie dragged Ye for wearing the "White Lives Matter" T-Shirt during Paris Fashion Week. "@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL S**T ON!!" Boosie raged. "U GIVES NO F**KS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN N U SAY BUSH DON'T LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY 'N***A.' "

