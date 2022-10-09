See Jenna Dewan's Response After Being Credited in JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Step Up' actress responds to JoJo's claim by dueting the 19-year-old's previous TikTok video in which she opened up about how she found out that she was attracted to women.

AceShowbiz - Jenna Dewan has reacted to being credited in JoJo Siwa's "gay awakening." The "Step Up" actress offered her response to the "Dance Moms" alum's claim in a video that she shared on Instagram on Friday, October 8.

Jenna dueted JoJo's previous TikTok video in which the 19-year-old opened up about how she found out that she was a lesbian. At first, she mentioned that it began after listening to Demi Lovato's 2015 hit "Cool for the Summer" when she was 12.

"I really, really liked it and listened to it all the time," the YouTube sensation exclaimed in the footage. "I did not know what it meant back then but now that I'm much older and I understand, I know what it means."

Later, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum name-dropped Jenna. She said her head was turned by the latter after she saw her perform a song from her now-ex-husband Channing Tatum's stripper movie "Magic Mike" on "Lip Sync Battle".

"Then a few years later, Jenna Dewan went on 'Lip Sync Battle'. She did a really great 'Magic Mike' number," she recalled. "I pretty much watched it every day. Little me, she didn't know she was gay, until."

Jenna was smiling and laughing while watching JoJo's video in her car. She said nothing in her clip, but she wrote in the caption, "Aw Jojo….! I have never been more honored [kissing and rainbow emojis]."

Jenna's post did not go unnoticed by JoJo. Taking to the Instagram comment section, she gushed, "Best lip sync battle ever. Hands down. Icon." Meanwhile, on TikTok, she wrote, “ICONNNNNN FOREVERRRRRR."

In the viral "One thing about me" clip, which was made with the instrumental sound of Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl", JoJo revealed that knew for sure that she was attracted to women only when she got "grossed out" by a man's request for sex.

"A couple of years later, a man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to - never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it," she explained. "Immediately knew men are not my thing. Women are my gig. Gotta go."