 

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

The singer ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian sparked concern among family, friends and fans after sharing suicidal posts on Instagram on Thursday. October 6 while he was on a ledge.

  • Oct 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brandy makes sure Ray J has her full support. After her brother shared his suicidal thoughts on Instagram, the "I Wanna Be Down" singer took to her own page to send some love to her younger sibling.

On Friday, October 7, the 43-year-old R&B songstress shared a throwback photo of her and Ray J. In the accompanying message, she simply wrote, "Need you bro @rayj."

Ray J sparked concern among family, friends and fans on Thursday. Making use of Instagram, he shared a video while he was on a ledge. The caption read, "If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.

"SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????" the 41-year-old crooner penned on Instagram Story. "Trying to figure it out -- maybe this life was a illusion. Maybe the next life was my real reality."

The posts were re-shared by The Neighborhood Talk on the photo-sharing platform, prompting one fan to comment, "I don't wish this feeling on anyone, be it temporary or not. Much love to him." Another replied, "I really hope he is ok. Thoughts and prayers."

A third added, "Wow this is sad I hope he gets the help and love he needs so he can see his life is worth living." A different user, meanwhile, chimed in, "Sending prayers real Talk. Bc it’s so much heavy stuff going on."

According to TMZ, Ray J has been with his estranged wife, Princess Love. A source told the outlet that he had been drinking when he shared the messages and Princess eventually persuaded him to delete them.

The unnamed insider claimed Ray J was not hospitalized. It was unveiled that he was just "messing around" when he made the alarming posts."

