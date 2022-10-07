Emmy Rossum Tells Hilary Swank's Hater to 'Go F**k Yourself' Amid Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

Cover Images/FAYES VISION/Roger Wong Celebrity

The 'You're Not You' actress doesn't mince her words when responding to a comment by an Internet troll who thinks that the 48-year-old star is too old to be pregnant.

AceShowbiz - Emmy Rossum jumped into Hilary Swank's defense after the "P.S. I Love You" actress was criticized over her pregnancy. The "You're Not You" star didn't mince her words when responding to a hater who thought that the 48-year-old beauty is too old to be pregnant.

The troll wrote underneath Hilary's Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, "AREN'T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD?" The user went on to say, "Gonna be in your 70's [sic] when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe."

Emmy caught wind of the comment and simply responded with three letters. She wrote to the naysayer, "Gfy," which stand for "go f**k yourself."

On Wednesday, Hilary took to her Instagram account to reveal that she is expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider. The Academy Award winner also shared a clip of herself cradling her baby bump. "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!" so she wrote in the caption.

During her appearance on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on the same day, Hilary also revealed how she was able to keep the pregnancy news under wraps. "My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open," the "Million Dollar Baby" actress explained. "And then I put a jacket that wasn't in continuity."

"And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity,' " she recalled. "I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' "

She went on to note that she's currently in her second trimester. The actress, who tied the knot with Phillip back in August 2018, further shared, "It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable."

Some of Hilary's famous friends were also happy with the news. Katie Couric wrote in a comment, "Congratulations!!!! So so happy for you." Maria Sharapova added, "This made my day many many congratulations!!" Meanwhile, Kate Hudson said, "What what what!!! Yeah congrats my friend."