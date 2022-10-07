 

Emmy Rossum Tells Hilary Swank's Hater to 'Go F**k Yourself' Amid Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

Emmy Rossum Tells Hilary Swank's Hater to 'Go F**k Yourself' Amid Criticism Over Her Pregnancy
Cover Images/FAYES VISION/Roger Wong
Celebrity

The 'You're Not You' actress doesn't mince her words when responding to a comment by an Internet troll who thinks that the 48-year-old star is too old to be pregnant.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Emmy Rossum jumped into Hilary Swank's defense after the "P.S. I Love You" actress was criticized over her pregnancy. The "You're Not You" star didn't mince her words when responding to a hater who thought that the 48-year-old beauty is too old to be pregnant.

The troll wrote underneath Hilary's Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, "AREN'T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD?" The user went on to say, "Gonna be in your 70's [sic] when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe."

Emmy caught wind of the comment and simply responded with three letters. She wrote to the naysayer, "Gfy," which stand for "go f**k yourself."

On Wednesday, Hilary took to her Instagram account to reveal that she is expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider. The Academy Award winner also shared a clip of herself cradling her baby bump. "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!" so she wrote in the caption.

  See also...

During her appearance on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on the same day, Hilary also revealed how she was able to keep the pregnancy news under wraps. "My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open," the "Million Dollar Baby" actress explained. "And then I put a jacket that wasn't in continuity."

"And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity,' " she recalled. "I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' "

She went on to note that she's currently in her second trimester. The actress, who tied the knot with Phillip back in August 2018, further shared, "It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable."

Some of Hilary's famous friends were also happy with the news. Katie Couric wrote in a comment, "Congratulations!!!! So so happy for you." Maria Sharapova added, "This made my day many many congratulations!!" Meanwhile, Kate Hudson said, "What what what!!! Yeah congrats my friend."

You can share this post!

Amelia Hamlin Shaves Off Freshly-Bleached Eyebrows for Dramatic Makeover

Quavo Fuels Speculation of Saweetie and Offset's Alleged Hook-Up With New Song 'Messy'
Related Posts
Emmy Rossum Debuts First Photo of Her 'Healthy, Beautiful Baby Girl' With Husband Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum Debuts First Photo of Her 'Healthy, Beautiful Baby Girl' With Husband Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum Drops Surprise News of Birth of First Child With Husband Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum Drops Surprise News of Birth of First Child With Husband Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum Pays Emotional Tribute to Beloved Dog After the Pet's Death

Emmy Rossum Pays Emotional Tribute to Beloved Dog After the Pet's Death

Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Twitter Troll for Shaming Her Over Nude TV Scenes

Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Twitter Troll for Shaming Her Over Nude TV Scenes

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding