Emmy Rossum Debuts First Photo of Her 'Healthy, Beautiful Baby Girl' With Husband Sam Esmail

Along with an adorable snap of her baby daughter, the Fiona Gallagher depicter on 'Shameless' shares the importance of getting COVID-19 vaccination and urges people to get their shots.

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emmy Rossum is introducing her first child to the world. Two months after secretly giving birth to her baby No.1, the Fiona Gallagher depicter on "Shameless" made use of her Instagram account to offer fans the first glimpse at her "healthy, beautiful baby girl" with husband Sam Esmail.

On Sunday, July 25, the 34-year-old new mom shared an adorable photo of her baby daughter. In the never-before-seen pic, "The Day After Tomorrow" actress could be seen kissing sweetly her little one, who faced away from the camera.

In the caption, Emmy went on to promote the COVID-19 vaccination. The actress wrote, "When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies." She then urged her fans and followers to get their jabs, adding, "In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine."

Emmy's husband Sam then tweeted the same message on his account. He penned, "When @emmyrossum was pregnant she got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just discovered our daughter now has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine."

Emmy Rossum's husband Sam Esmail promoted COVID-19 vaccination via Twitter.

Emmy announced that she had welcomed her first child via Instagram back in May. At the time, she posted a picture of her newborn baby girl's footprint. "5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13 AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," she wrote in the caption, without revealing other details of the baby, such as her name and measurements.

The news of her baby's arrival came as a surprise to fans as neither Emmy nor Sam had ever spilled about her pregnancy. The newborn baby girl is the first child for both Emmy and Sam, who became engaged in August 2015 after two years of dating. The couple tied the knot at a Reform synagogue in New York City in 2017.