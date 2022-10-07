 

Khloe Kardashian Insists It Will Hurt Her More If She Holds Grudge Against Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian credits her failed marriage to Lamar Odom with helping her not to hold on to resentments toward baby daddy after his infidelity was revealed.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian explains why she doesn't resent baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Insisting it "hurts" her more to hold a grudge against her former partner - the father of her four-year-old daughter True and two-month-old son - because of his multiple infidelities, the 38-year-old reality star has learned from her difficult marriage to Lamar Odom just to "let it go."

"It's probably, maybe practice?" so she said in a confessional on "The Kardashians" when asked how she had reached a place of peace with Tristan.

"I think a lot of people maybe forget that I've been through a lot of BS. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren't forgivable, and I'm still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him."

"It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go. Let go and let God."

Kris Jenner praised her daughter for the "grace" in which she had handled the news that Tristan had secretly fathered a child with another woman. She said on the show, "Khloe's handling the whole Tristan thing with so much grace."

"As her mom, I can tell Khloe has been feeling really down - I can just feel her energy. And I know she internalises everything, which I do worry about."

The Good American founder revealed on last week's show she had secretly rejected a proposal from Tristan because she didn't feel "excited" about the idea. She admitted, "I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone.' "

"And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family,' and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him."

