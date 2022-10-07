 

Reese Witherspoon Adapting Children's Tale 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

Reese Witherspoon Adapting Children's Tale 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'
The 'Morning Show' actress is expected to present a powerful female protagonist as she's developing a fresh take on the classic children's story for the big screen.

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon is working on a new adaptation of "Goldilocks and the Three Bears". The "Legally Blonde" star's Hello Sunshine company and Build-A-Bear Entertainment are joining forces for a fresh adaptation of the classic children's tale.

The movie will become the first feature for Hello Sunshine's kids and animation division and will present the title character as a powerful female protagonist. Alongside Build-A-Bear's Sharon Price John and Patrick Hughes for Foundation Media Partners, Reese and Hello Sunshine's head of kids and animation, Claire Curley, will executive produce the film.

Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden said the aim is "for this collaboration to provide families a new way to experience and share" the production company's mission.

Curley said in a statement, "Over the last 25 years, Build-A-Bear has created a trusted fanbase rooted in family, personal connection, and storytelling with teddy bears, making them the perfect partner for this project. We're excited to collaborate with them to bring a new perspective to such a timeless tale that we know will inspire young audiences."

Build-A-Bear Workshop CEO Sharon Price John added, "We are thrilled to partner with Hello Sunshine and Reese Witherspoon, who, through her energy, experience and intuition, has consistently proven her ability to bring talented people together and bring out the best in them."

"You could feel the magnetic creativity in the air from our early discussion about the concept and I believe the success of Hello Sunshine is a proof-point of the potential of this project."

Hello Sunshine was founded by Witherspoon and is known for putting women at the heart of its stories. The production company is also home to Reese's Book Club and the new RBC app.

