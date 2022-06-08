Nick Jonas 'Doing Much Better' After Suffering Groin Injury During Baseball Game

Instagram Celebrity

The one-third of the Jonas Brothers assures his fans that he is doing just fine after he's seen being escorted by his brother Kevin Jonas to the emergency room following the injury.

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas has shared an update on his condition after suffering an injury in the groin during a baseball game. The one-third of Jonas Brothers took to social media to assure his fans that he's "doing much better."

Making use of his Twitter account on Monday evening, June 6, the "Jealous" singer revealed his current condition after a fan reacted to a video of him being escorted by his brother Kevin Jonas to the emergency room.

"It is so wrong to film this but anyways hope he's okay! @nickjonas," the user tweeted. Nick then responded to the fan's tweet, agreeing with her and sharing some good news, "Yeah it is for sure… but I'm doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can't wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!"

Nick was injured during the Sunday, June 5 game. At the time, he could be seen hunching over in pain after taking a softball straight to the groin during a game in Encino, Los Angeles. In photos obtained by Page Six, he limped off the field and was helped by his older brothers Joe Jonas, who was also playing in the game, and Kevin, who was a spectator.

As for Nick's wife of three years, Priyanka Chopra, she was not at the softball game because she was traveling to Paris for "something exciting," according to her Instagram post. On Monday morning, the "Quantico" actress was photographed exiting the luxurious Ritz Hotel in a fully-sequined orange gown with a plunging neckline. She paired the glamorous dress with chunky black heels and a short silver snake necklace that wrapped around her neck.

A few hours later, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to post a photo that saw her taking a selfie with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa. "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun! [red heart emoji] @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway," the first-time mom captioned the snapshot.