BET Responds After Lil Nas X Offers Snippet of Diss Track 'F**k BET' Following Nominations Snub

In the one-minute teaser, the 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' hitmaker boasts about how he doesn't need anyone to validate his success following the award snub.

Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - BET Networks has responded to Lil Nas X's diss track. The organization released a statement shortly after the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" hitmaker released a snippet of his new song "F**k BET" following the nominations snub.

"We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020 and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice," the statement released on Tuesday evening, June 7 read. "Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET's Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts."

The note went on to state, "No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy. At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community." It then concluded, "We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the black community."

Earlier that day, Nas X offered a snippet of the diss song. In the one-minute clip he shared on his social media platform, he raps, "F**k BET, f**k BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok."

"Look at how I top s**t/ I just put like three up in the top 10/ And I don't need nobody/ I just need these ccs on my body," Nas X continues spitting. "Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/ Read about it."

Minutes after posting the video, Nas X explained more about the song. "This not over no BET award," he wrote on Twitter. "This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community. Y'all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us."

After a Twitter user reminded Nas X that he shouldn't worry about the snub, as he's already won a Grammy award, the artist replied, "This is my point exactly. How can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even [have] just one nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping?"

Another Twitter user urged Nas X to "talk to your team," claiming that he should've dropped "Scoop" as a single to ensure a BET nomination. "Talk to my team about what?" Nas X responded, " 'Industry Baby' is the second-longest running #1 song on the Billboard Rap charts of all time, and I didn't get a single nomination."

Nas X previously performed his hit track "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" at the 2021 BET Awards, which provoked a homophobic response from some. Though so, he was nominated for Best New Artist in 2020.