 
 

BET Responds After Lil Nas X Offers Snippet of Diss Track 'F**k BET' Following Nominations Snub

BET Responds After Lil Nas X Offers Snippet of Diss Track 'F**k BET' Following Nominations Snub
Instagram
Music

In the one-minute teaser, the 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' hitmaker boasts about how he doesn't need anyone to validate his success following the award snub.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - BET Networks has responded to Lil Nas X's diss track. The organization released a statement shortly after the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" hitmaker released a snippet of his new song "F**k BET" following the nominations snub.

"We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020 and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice," the statement released on Tuesday evening, June 7 read. "Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET's Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts."

The note went on to state, "No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy. At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community." It then concluded, "We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the black community."

Earlier that day, Nas X offered a snippet of the diss song. In the one-minute clip he shared on his social media platform, he raps, "F**k BET, f**k BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok."

"Look at how I top s**t/ I just put like three up in the top 10/ And I don't need nobody/ I just need these ccs on my body," Nas X continues spitting. "Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/ Read about it."

  See also...

Minutes after posting the video, Nas X explained more about the song. "This not over no BET award," he wrote on Twitter. "This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community. Y'all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us."

After a Twitter user reminded Nas X that he shouldn't worry about the snub, as he's already won a Grammy award, the artist replied, "This is my point exactly. How can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even [have] just one nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping?"

Another Twitter user urged Nas X to "talk to your team," claiming that he should've dropped "Scoop" as a single to ensure a BET nomination. "Talk to my team about what?" Nas X responded, " 'Industry Baby' is the second-longest running #1 song on the Billboard Rap charts of all time, and I didn't get a single nomination."

Nas X previously performed his hit track "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" at the 2021 BET Awards, which provoked a homophobic response from some. Though so, he was nominated for Best New Artist in 2020.

You can share this post!

Cole Sprouse Dubbed 'Cole Kardashian' After Baring His Butt in Cheeky IG Post
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Accuses BET Awards of Snubbing Black Gay Artists After His 'Outstanding Zero Nominations'

Lil Nas X Accuses BET Awards of Snubbing Black Gay Artists After His 'Outstanding Zero Nominations'

Lil Nas X Snags Songwriters Hall of Fame Starlight Award

Lil Nas X Snags Songwriters Hall of Fame Starlight Award

Lil Nas X Announces 'Long Live Montero' Tour With Magical Video

Lil Nas X Announces 'Long Live Montero' Tour With Magical Video

Lil Nas X Praised for His Mature Response to TV Host's Criticism of His Grammy Performance

Lil Nas X Praised for His Mature Response to TV Host's Criticism of His Grammy Performance

Most Read
Solange's Son Julez Mocked After Sharing Snippet of His Music
Music

Solange's Son Julez Mocked After Sharing Snippet of His Music

Artist of the Week: Dove Cameron

Artist of the Week: Dove Cameron

Cardi B Slams Hater Who Accuses Her of Adding 'WAP' and 'Up' on Upcoming Album Only to Boost Sales

Cardi B Slams Hater Who Accuses Her of Adding 'WAP' and 'Up' on Upcoming Album Only to Boost Sales

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Harry Styles Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Harry's House'

Ryan Clark Reacts After Being Mocked for Saying Chris Brown Is 'More Talented' Than Michael Jackson

Ryan Clark Reacts After Being Mocked for Saying Chris Brown Is 'More Talented' Than Michael Jackson

Graham Nash 'Took Full Advantage of COVID Lockdown for His Music

Graham Nash 'Took Full Advantage of COVID Lockdown for His Music

Quentin Tarantino Scores Songwriting Credit on Paolo Nutini's New Album

Quentin Tarantino Scores Songwriting Credit on Paolo Nutini's New Album

Kylie Minogue and Coldplay Team Up for New 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' Rendition

Kylie Minogue and Coldplay Team Up for New 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' Rendition

Kate Bush Reacts After Her 1985 Song Gets a 'New Lease of Life' Thanks to 'Stranger Things'

Kate Bush Reacts After Her 1985 Song Gets a 'New Lease of Life' Thanks to 'Stranger Things'

Queen to Release 'Touching' Unheard Track Featuring Freddie Mercury's Vocals

Queen to Release 'Touching' Unheard Track Featuring Freddie Mercury's Vocals

Demi Lovato Announces Eight Studio Album 'HOLY FVCK' Release Date

Demi Lovato Announces Eight Studio Album 'HOLY FVCK' Release Date