 
 

Nick Jonas Heads to Emergency Room After He's Seemingly Hit in Groin During Softball Game

The first-time father can be seen limping so severely while being taken to the ER in Encino, California by his brother Kevin Jonas after suffering a painful injury.

  • Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas has sustained a painful injury during a softball game. The one-third of the Jonas Brothers was rushed to the emergency room after he appeared to be hit with a ball in his groin area.

On Sunday, June 5, the first-time dad could be seen hunching over in pain after taking a softball straight to the groin during a game in Encino, Los Angeles. In photos obtained by Page Six, he limped off the field and was helped by his older brothers Joe Jonas, who was also playing in the game, and Kevin Jonas, who was a spectator.

Nick then was escorted to the emergency room by Kevin. The famous duo first went to the wrong entrance. As for Nick's wife of three years, Priyanka Chopra, she was not at the softball game because she was traveling to Paris for "something exciting," according to her Instagram post.

Priyanka was photographed on Monday morning, June 6 exiting the luxurious Ritz Hotel in a fully-sequined orange gown with a plunging neckline. She paired the glamorous dress with chunky black heels and a short silver snake necklace that wrapped around her neck.

  See also...

A few hours later, Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share a photo that saw her taking a selfie with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa. In the note accompanying the snap, the "Quantico" star wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun! [red heart emoji] @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway."

In the comment section, many of her followers praised the beautiful picture, including her husband Nick. The "Sucker" crooner simply left a double fire and a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

Neither Priyanka nor Nick made any mention of the softball accident on their social media accounts. It is also not clear if Nick and Priyanka's 6-month-old daughter, Malti, was in California at the time of Nick's injury or if she traveled to Paris with her mother.

