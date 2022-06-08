Kylie Jenner's Half-Brother Brandon Labeled 'Cringe' After Commenting Her 'Free the Nipple' Pic

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'The Princes of Malibu' draws ire from his half-sister's horrified fans after he left a couple of emoticons in the comment section of her bikini post.

AceShowbiz - Brandon Jenner has gotten slammed harshly for commenting on Kylie Jenner's cheeky Instagram photo. On Monday, June 6, the former star of "The Princes of Malibu" found himself being labeled "cringe" by horrified fans after he left a comment on his half-sister's "free the nipples" post that saw the latter wearing a bikini top with lifelike nude breasts print.

The 41-year-old musician's reaction seemed to be simple as he sent a simple laughing emoji and a praise hands emoji in the comment section. Fans, however, were disturbed by it. One hit back by writing, "Cringe!!!! You like your step sisters boob pictures thats pretty disturbing." Others made comments that included "incest," "Bruh ewww," "um ur a sicko that's ur sister," and "WEIRD imagine your older brother commenting this on your titty pic wtf is wrong with you."

The picture that Kylie shared on her Instagram account featured a close-up angle of "The Kardashians" star while wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier's $325 Naked Bikini top with nipples pictured graphically on the front. She captioned the post, "free the nipples." The steamy snap has since gained millions of likes and comments, including one from Brandon. The 24-year-old, however, has not reacted to her half-brother's response.

Despite the overwhelming negative responses to Brandon's choice of emojis, a handful of commenters piped in to defend the musician. "It's weird that everyone sexualized his comments when he was laughing at his bikini and supporting the whole exercise. How to make him feel creepy with simple emoji comments," one user argued. Another advocate agreed, "Yes, this is it! Don't be creepy. It's not like her nip."

Brandon and Kylie share the same father Caitlyn Jenner, who reached the age of 72 in 2022. Brandon's mother, Linda Thompson, is a former actress known for her role on several television shows including "Mars Base One" and "Two For Two", whereas Kylie's mother is Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner, who came to fame through reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".