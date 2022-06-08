 
 

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Former House Is for Sale

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Former House Is for Sale
INSTAR IMAGES/Cliff Owen/Nils Jorgensen
Celebrity

The former couple spent much of their 15-month marriage in a lavish Los Angeles penthouse, one of five at the top of the Eastern Columbia Building which were owned by the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor, but sold off after they split in 2016.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former home is up for sale. The former couple spent much of their 15-month marriage in a lavish Los Angeles penthouse, one of five at the top of the Eastern Columbia Building which were owned by the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, but sold off after they split in 2016.

The five units were said to have been interconnected when Johnny and Amber lived there, but were divided when he sold them for a combined total of $12.78 million, and one has recently been put on sale again for $1, 765, 000. The luxury abode is a one-bedroom, two-bathroom residence spread across two floors with 1,780 sq ft of space.

The comings and goings at the five penthouses featured heavily in the former couple's long-running defamation trial, which ended last week after the jury decided after 14 hours of deliberations that the 58-year-old actor had been defamed by his ex-wife when she wrote an op-ed about being a domestic abuse victim in 2018 and she had "acted with actual malice."

Johnny was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages but the latter figure was reduced by Judge Penney Azcarate to $350,000 due to the state of Virginia's statutory cap.

  See also...

Meanwhile, the "Aquaman" actress was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages after the jury ruled her ex-husband was liable after his attorney branded her domestic abuse claims a hoax."

The "Edward Scissorhands" star - who has Lily-Rose Depp and Jack with former partner Vanessa Paradis, admitted that his life had been "forever changed" by the case. "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," he said.

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," he continued. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

. Meanwhile, Amber admitted she was "heartbroken" as she suggested the verdict could be a "setback" to women's rights. She claimed, "It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated."

Amber plans to appeal the ruling.

You can share this post!

Charlie Puth Teases 'Top-Secret' BTS Collaboration

Andy Cohen Defends Bravo's Decision to Pass on 'Queer Eye' Reboot
Related Posts
Some Jurors 'Dozed Off' During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Some Jurors 'Dozed Off' During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Joins TikTok After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Joins TikTok After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Has High Hopes to 'Revive' Acting Career Following Amber Heard Trial Win

Johnny Depp Has High Hopes to 'Revive' Acting Career Following Amber Heard Trial Win

Johnny Depp Celebrates Victory in Defamation Case Against Amber Heard With $62K Curry Feast

Johnny Depp Celebrates Victory in Defamation Case Against Amber Heard With $62K Curry Feast

Most Read
Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman
Celebrity

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan