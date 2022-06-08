Andy Cohen Defends Bravo's Decision to Pass on 'Queer Eye' Reboot

Instagram TV

During his appearance on SiriusXM's 'Jeff Lewis Live', the executive producer of 'Real Housewives' franchise claims that he doesn't think it would have been a huge show on Bravo.

Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen doesn't think "Queer Eye" would have been a "hit" on Bravo. The "Watch What Happens Live" host thinks the cable network made the "right move" in passing on the opportunity to reboot the makeover show, which was originally titled "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" and ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo, because it was so expensive to make and he thinks it found the right home with streaming service Netflix.

Speaking on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live", Andy said, "I don't think it would have been a huge show on Bravo. I don't … I don't think people are watching linear television in the way they are watching Netflix. And I think it premiered on Netflix and people loved it."

"It was going to be super expensive. 'Queer Eye' was a super expensive show to make. And I think Bravo probably made the right move not doing that show," he continued. "I don't think it would have been a hit."



<> Andy serves as executive producer on the "Real Housewives" franchise, and while he doesn't "regret" cancelling the Miami series, which is now being rebooted,at the time, he wishes "The Real Housewives of DC" had been kept on after it was axed after just one season amid controversy surrounding Michaele Schon and her then-husband Tareq Salahi, who notoriously breached security to attend a White House state dinner.



He said, "I think shows get cancelled for a reason, like 'The Real Housewives of Miami'. The new version is really good - and the next season we're shooting now is really great. But I don't regret canceling it at the time. The ratings went down that whole season, the ratings went down for that reunion.

"You know what show I regretted they cancelled? And I was a fierce proponent for keeping it on - 'The Real Housewives of DC'," Andy went on to reveal. "If you look at that cast, that was an integrated cast, it was racially diverse at a time when our shows weren't enough, and I really liked that show. I thought there was a lot that could have come [of it]. But I think the Salahis kind of tanked it."