Charlie Puth Teases 'Top-Secret' BTS Collaboration

Instagram Music

The 'Attention' singer previously performed his mega-hit 'We Don't Talk Anymore' with BTS member Jungkook while he duetted with the band on a rendition of their track 'FAKE LOVE'.

Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth appears to have confirmed a "top-secret" collaboration with BTS (Bangtan Boys). Charlie addressed a rumour that he and the K-Pop septet have a song on the way while being interviewed backstage at the iHeart Radio Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out," he told the journalist. "We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out."

The interviewer later asked, "Okay, so there is a collab." To that, Charlie replied, “We will leave that at that, sort of top-secret."

Neither the 'My Universe' group or their team have confirmed or deny the reports. Charlie previously performed his mega-hit "We Don't Talk Anymore" with BTS member Jungkook while he duetted with the band on a rendition of their track "FAKE LOVE".

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg revealed last month that he has recorded vocals for his BTS collaboration. The 50-year-old rapper teased his collaboration with the South Korean boy band over the last few months and he’s since revealed he's completed his part of the song but it is up to the "Butter" hitmakers as to when fans will get to hear it. Speaking to The Buzz, he revealed, "You gotta talk to them, but my parts are in."

Snoop reflected on his previous K-Pop collaborations with the likes of Psy, Girls Generation and 2NE1. "I've been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene," he said. "I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it's what I do." The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ hitmaker first revealed in February that he'd been asked to work with BTS, though nothing was confirmed at the time."

He went on to say, "I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now and I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that s**t." Snoop told how his nephew had made him realize just how big the group is. He added, "[He] showed me five mother****** who look like the Asian New Edition. I said, 'OK.' "

The following month, the "American Song Contest" host confirmed the collaboration was happening. He said, "The BTS experience you keep talking about. I'm going to let them tell you about it. It's official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world."

"It's good music. It's [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music," he raved. "And we end up doing this. This is what it's always about, bringing our worlds together."