 
 

Mo'Nique Warns D.L. Hughley's Fans: 'He'll Recklessly Attack You Too'

Mo'Nique Warns D.L. Hughley's Fans: 'He'll Recklessly Attack You Too'
Instagram
Celebrity

Not being done trashing the former correspondent for 'The Jay Leno Show', the Oscar-winning actress accuses him of being 'cruel for no reason' while pointing out his old joke about Rutgers women's basketball team members.

  • Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mo'Nique isn't done slamming D.L. Hughley. More than two weeks since she started calling out the comedian over a contract dispute, the actress is now accusing the one of the "Big Four" comedians in The Original Kings of Comedy of randomly attacking black women.

Mo'Nique made the claim on her social media post she shared on Monday, June 6. Through her Instagram account, she highlighted D.L.'s offensive comments about Rutgers women's basketball team members.

"Tell me what part of what he said was funny?" the Academy Award winner captioned the video, referring to D.L.'s joke in the clip. She then alleged, "This is classic DL Hughley, cruel for no reason."

Mo'Nique went on warning D.L.'s supporters that he may one day turn his back on them. "The only thing that I ask some black women is how do you protect a black man who not only won't protect you, but he'll recklessly attack you too! I LOVE US 4REAL," she further claimed.

  See also...

The said clip is a cut of D.L.'s appearance in a 2007 episode of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno". In it, he didn't agree with radio personality Don Imus who called Rutgers women's basketball team members "nappy-headed h**s," but said, "There were some nappy headed women on that team."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant added that they were "some of the ugliest women I've ever seen in my whole life," prompting the host Jay Leno to jokingly call it a day on that episode.

The feud between Mo'Nique and D.L. started after she took aim at D.L. onstage at the Comedy Explosion in late May, claiming that she, instead of D.L., was booked as a headliner for the show in Detroit. After the two shared receipts of their respective contracts, Mo'Nique brought up his daughter, who was allegedly violated by his own friend. She blasted him for believing his friend more than he believed his own daughter.

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Gives 'Free the Nipple' New Definition in Graphic Bikini
Related Posts
Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique to Replace Octavia Spencer in 'Demon House' After Squashing Beef With Lee Daniels

Mo'Nique to Replace Octavia Spencer in 'Demon House' After Squashing Beef With Lee Daniels

Mo'Nique Approaches Black Woman Wearing Bonnet During a Hike at Stone Mountain

Mo'Nique Approaches Black Woman Wearing Bonnet During a Hike at Stone Mountain

Most Read
Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman
Celebrity

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence

Kathy Griffin Rips 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Verdict

Kathy Griffin Rips 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Verdict