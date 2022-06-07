 
 

Kylie Jenner Gives 'Free the Nipple' New Definition in Graphic Bikini

The makeup mogul flaunts her ample cleavage as she posts two pictures of her modeling a $325 Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova 'naked bikini' while basking in the sun.

AceShowbiz - One of Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post may make her fans do a double take. The reality TV star almost bared all as she gave "free the nipple" a new definition with her graphic bikini in new pictures.

On Monday, June 6, the 24-year-old socialite shared two steamy snaps of her modeling a $325 Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova "The Naked Bikini". The nylon fabric is printed with an image of bare breasts and comes in beige tone that could easily blend with Kylie's own skin color.

The photos were taken in a lower angle to highlight her chest area, giving a look at her ample cleavage as she basked in the sun. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters wore a pair of sunglasses as she let her raven hair loose and be blown by the wind. She cheekily captioned the images, "free the nipple."

Earlier this year, Kylie also wore a "naked" Balmain dress at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The tight long-sleeve dress hugged her figure like a glove as the print further accentuated her curves.

Kylie has surely become more confident these days after opening up about her postpartum struggles earlier this year. Back in March, she opened up on her Instagram Story, "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy," following the birth of her second child with Travis Scott (II). "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter," the mother of two further added.

Last month, "The Kardashians" star claimed that she finally felt like herself again after her postpartum hormones leveled out. "I'm getting my personality back though like. I'm feeling like myself again. I really was not myself," the founder of Kylie Cosmetics mouthed while lip-syncing to a sound from her 2017's show "Life of Kylie". Along with the video, she wrote a caption that read, "When your postpartum hormones start leveling out."

