Taxstone Calls Lori Harvey 'Demon' After Michael B. Jordan Split, But He Likes Her

In a series of tweets weighing in on the model's breakup with the 'Black Panther' actor, the 'Tax Season' podcast host urges his followers to 'stand behind' Lori.

Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taxstone had an interesting choice of word to describe Lori Harvey following the end of her relationship with Michael B. Jordan. Despite showing his support for the model, the former rapper called her a "demon."

Taxstone weighed in on Lori's split from her actor boyfriend in a series of tweets on Monday, June 6. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote, "Lori Harvey a demon she gone pop up with Denzel next."

Taxstone's use of the word "demon" to call Lori was likely an exaggeration or in a positive way, because he followed it up with another tweet which read, "I like girls like Lorichicks that's all the way gone hurt ya feelings cause she gone bag your connect after she dump you."

"Like she might bag the ceo of marvel and change the whole black panther script," the 36-year-old further said of the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey. "Women like Lori build strong men or break em. We need more women like her."

"You need women that's gone move on to your boss later so you realize that you need to boss up," Taxstone, whose real name is Daryl Campbell, added, before urging his followers, "We got to stand behind Lori B she like this new generations Harriet."

Prior to Taxstone, Davido has seemingly attempted to shoot his shot with Lori on his Instagram Story. Posting a picture of the 25-year-old socialite, he hailed her as the "Greatest of all time …."

Michael reportedly recently called it quits with Michael, after dating for more than one year. While neither of the exes has confirmed it, her stepfather Steve has addressed the reports, saying in the Monday episode of his radio show "The Steve Harvey Morning Show", "I've heard about it. I wish him well." He then showed support to his daughter as saying, "I'm Team Lori 1000 percent."

"Things happen, it's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship," the longtime "Family Feud" host opined. "Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."