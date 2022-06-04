Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

WENN/FayesVision/DJDM Celebrity

In a new social media post, the 'Precious' star calls out the former 'DWTS' contestant for not protecting his daughter from a friend who allegedly violated her.

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mo'Nique has perhaps crossed the line with her latest take on her contract dispute with D.L. Hughley. Further attacking the comedian, the actress slammed him for failing to protect his own daughter from a friend, who allegedly violated his daughter.

On Friday, June 2, Mo'Nique posted on her Instagram page a clip of D.L.'s interview about the matter. In the caption, the "Bessie" star blasted her nemesis as writing, "When I said 'how can DL's wife suck the d**k of a coward', this is what I meant. When my husband & I say we have to fight for the little girls coming up behind us & u see DL didn't believe his own daughter over a friend, because he seemingly likes his friend more than he LOVED HIS OWN DAUGHTER & didn't want to be bothered by the inconvenient truth."

"This highlights why the BLACK WOMEN isn't believed when she publicly speaks about her trauma," she argued. "What does the BLACK WOMEN & his (DL's ) BLACK WIFE have coming. Watch who stands with this man & your looking at the same ones who will sit down, when you our sisters are being attacked. I find it funny that DL will call out ICE CUBE, [Kanye West], RIZZA ISLAM, ANGELA STANTON, MYSELF ETC., but he won't call out the name of the person that violated his daughter."

She added, "THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS FOR THE PEOPLE WHO SAID I JUST NEED TO LET THINGS GO!"

Mo'Nique quickly received backlash for bringing D.L.'s daughter into their feud. "Just stop Monique.. you're grasping at straws at this point. You are wrong. Stop deflecting," one person wrote in the comment section of her post.

Another echoed the sentiment, "I'm sorry but you are really doing the most now. Like we all get it! What does that have to do with the situation between you & him." A third stated, "You're trying to weaponize an unrelated situation to make yourself a victim in a situation where you classlessly acted a fool, where it wasn't necessary."

Another asked Mo'Nique to leave D.L.'s daughter out of the conversation. "What does his daughter have to do with this ??" the said person wrote. Another remarked, "Now u reaching," while someone else reminded her, "Auntie Mo you going too far and reaching for stuff we didn't even need to know smh that's something private how you know that girl wanted that to be out…"

Apparently catching wind of the comments, Mo'Nique later returned with a new video addressing why she mentioned D.L.'s daughter amid their online back-and-forth. While she acknowledged that her comments on D.L.'s daughter "did not have anything to do with her contract," she insisted, "What it has to do is the character of a man named D.L. Hughley."

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey has responded to Mo'Nique dragging him into her feud with D.L. Wanting to part in the drama, he said, "Let me just open by saying I could care less about you think about me. 'Cause clearly, I'm not your problem."

When one of his co-hosts mentioned that Mo'Nique referred to Harvey as a "c**n," he responded by saying, "and anyone who knows me, who really knows me, can't even make that statement. THat's...you tryin' to sound profound now, but really, girl..."

"Her management, whoever he is, simply stated 'I got this gig, you co-headline.' I promise you that's what was told," he explained, taking D.L.'s side. "And that was incorrect information because D.L. put that contract online. He was one hundred percent headlining. Co-headlining affects the money. If you're co-headlining, you're gonna get the same cash."