 
 

Kim Jong-Un Joins Global Leaders to Congratulate Queen Elizabeth II on Her Platinum Jubilee

Kim Jong-Un Joins Global Leaders to Congratulate Queen Elizabeth II on Her Platinum Jubilee
The former President of the United States also acknowledges the Queen's 'grace and generosity' and recalls how the monarch put him and his wife Michelle 'at ease' on their first trip to meet her.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Jong-Un has joined celebrities, world leaders, global icons and religious leaders to pay tribute to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee. The North Korean dictator hailed Her Majesty for her dedication to duty in a letter, as figures such as Hugh Jackman, Harry Kane and Catherine Zeta-Jones also made tributes.

North Korea's foreign ministry confirmed on its website "Mr Kim" sent a letter congratulating the Queen and the British people. But officials refused to reveal the contents of the letter, calling it private correspondence with the monarch.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "The private message from Kim Jong Un to Her Majesty The Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee is in line with standard practice of receiving messages from countries with whom we have diplomatic relations."

It comes after the Queen last September sent Kim her best wishes in a message to mark his nation's National Day. Her note said, "As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future."

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, 60, acknowledged the Queen's "grace and generosity," recalling how the monarch put him and his wife Michelle, 58, "at ease" on their first trip to see her.

Current U.S. leader Joe Biden, 79, and wife Jill, 70, posted a video online where they wished the royal a "joyful Platinum Jubilee celebration." Biden added, "On behalf of the United States, congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on an unprecedented 70 years of service to the U.K. and Commonwealth and thank you for your friendship to the American people."

French President Emmanuel Macron, 44, said the Queen was the "golden thread" binding France and Britain, adding, "Through these transformations, your devotion to our alliance and to our friendship has remained, and has helped build the trust that brought freedom and prosperity to our continent."

  See also...

Pope Francis, 85, said, "On the joyful occasion of Your Majesty's birthday, and as you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow on you, the members of the Royal family and all the people of the nation blessings of unity, prosperity and peace."

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Vladimir Putin, 69, said the Russian government will announce in the coming days if the warmongering Russian president will extend his respects.

Even Sinn Fein commended the monarch in a letter sent last month, it has emerged. Party vice president Michelle O'Neill, 45, wrote, "Your Platinum Jubilee is an historic moment, especially for all those from the unionist and British tradition on the island of Ireland, and across these islands whom, with great pride and devotion, hold you very dear."

Celebrities including Hugh, Catherine and Michelle Obama were seen congratulating the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee in video messages included in Thursday night's, June 2 "Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee" show.

Australian Jackman, 53, said, "Congratulations your Majesty on your Platinum Jubilee. I would like to thank you for all you have done, and continue to do, for Australians and everyone around the Commonwealth. Congratulations."

England football captain Harry Kane, 28, passed on congratulations "from me and all the England team" and spoke of Britain "uniting" around the Jubilee celebrations. Catherine, 52, who describes herself as a "huge royalist," said, "Thank you so much, ma'am, for everything you do for us, our country and to all around the Commonwealth," before signing off her message in Welsh. Sir Paul McCartney, 79, meanwhile, paid tribute by sharing a snap of him and Her Majesty from 1996 at the royal opening of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

