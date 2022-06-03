Derek Hough Announces Engagement to Hayley Erbert, Shares Pic From Romantic Proposal

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge and his longtime girlfriend, who have been dating since 2015, receive congratulatory comments from friends and fans after confirming their engagement.

AceShowbiz - Derek Hough is hearing wedding bells. When announcing that he has gotten engaged to his longtime girlfirend Hayley Erbert, the "Dancing with the Stars" judge treated his online devotees to a photo from the romantic proposal.

In the said snap, which was posted on Thursday, June 2 on his Instagram page, the 37-year-old professional dancer was seen lifting up his now-fiancee as she wrapped her legs around him. In the caption, he wrote, "It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever."

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from many. One in particular was Jenna Dewan, who gushed, "Awwwwww yay congratulations!!!!!!" Lol…Congratulations." Zedd raved, "CONGRATULATIONS MY BEAUTIFUL SUNSHINES." Jennifer Lopez added, "Omg!! Yessss… we've been waiting for this!!"

Derek's sister Julianne Hough, in the meantime, reacted to the happy news via her Instagram Story. "Congratulations to this spectacular couple!," she exclaimed. "I'm so happy for you two and this beautiful life you have already started to create. This truly is just the beginning."

Derek and Hayley, who have been on vacation in Monaco, have been dating since 2015. When opening up about their romance in 2018, he told Entertainment Tonight, "She's really grounded... She's really, really grounded -- just really down to earth, and just [has] a good heart and a beautiful soul."

At that time, the former "World of Dance" judge claimed he was not in rush to settle down. "Do I feel pressured getting married? No, you know what, I don't, actually," he said. "I'm building a house right now. I feel like I've been building it for 25 years now. It's taken a long time, so for me, I'm looking at things in stages, and for me, that's going to be the next stage. So, I can get settled, physically grounded, physically settled. And then who knows where life takes us."