 
 

MTV Star Chanel West Coast Expecting First Baby With Dom Fenison

MTV Star Chanel West Coast Expecting First Baby With Dom Fenison
Instagram
Celebrity

The 33-year-old expecting mom shares that she has experienced nausea in her first trimester so far, adding that pregnancy is 'not as glamorous as some people make it seem.'

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order to "Ridiculousness" star Chanel West Coast. The MTV star reveals that she and her boyfriend Dom Fenison are expecting their first child together.

"I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," the MTV star told E! News on Thursday, June 2. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."

Chanel shared that she has experienced nausea in her first trimester so far. The 33-year-old went on to note that pregnancy is "not as glamorous as some people make it seem."

  See also...

She later gushed over her supportive boyfriend. "Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life," she Sai. "Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me."

"From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she continued. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."

Also in the interview, Chanel teased about how she's been preparing fresh music. "There's still going to be a little bit of that dabbled in the mix, but I really just feel inspired to make more serious and thoughtful music," she dished. "I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it." 

You can share this post!

Waka Flocka Flames Reacts to Joe Budden's Complaint About Strip Clubs

Kim Jong-Un Joins Global Leaders to Congratulate Queen Elizabeth II on Her Platinum Jubilee
Related Posts
Evanescence's Longtime Guitarist Jen Majura Leaves the Group

Evanescence's Longtime Guitarist Jen Majura Leaves the Group

Fans Defend LeBron James' Son Bronny After He's Clowned for Bringing White GF to Prom

Fans Defend LeBron James' Son Bronny After He's Clowned for Bringing White GF to Prom

SZA Deletes TikTok Account for Mental Health Awareness Month as It's 'Demonic'

SZA Deletes TikTok Account for Mental Health Awareness Month as It's 'Demonic'

Aaron Paul Says Bryan Cranston Is 'Excited' to Be Godfather of His Newborn Son

Aaron Paul Says Bryan Cranston Is 'Excited' to Be Godfather of His Newborn Son

Most Read
P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends
Celebrity

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap