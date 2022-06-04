MTV Star Chanel West Coast Expecting First Baby With Dom Fenison

Instagram Celebrity

The 33-year-old expecting mom shares that she has experienced nausea in her first trimester so far, adding that pregnancy is 'not as glamorous as some people make it seem.'

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order to "Ridiculousness" star Chanel West Coast. The MTV star reveals that she and her boyfriend Dom Fenison are expecting their first child together.

"I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," the MTV star told E! News on Thursday, June 2. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."

Chanel shared that she has experienced nausea in her first trimester so far. The 33-year-old went on to note that pregnancy is "not as glamorous as some people make it seem."

She later gushed over her supportive boyfriend. "Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life," she Sai. "Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me."

"From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she continued. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."

Also in the interview, Chanel teased about how she's been preparing fresh music. "There's still going to be a little bit of that dabbled in the mix, but I really just feel inspired to make more serious and thoughtful music," she dished. "I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it."