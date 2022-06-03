Gina Huynh Admits to Feeling 'Bad' for Hooking Up With Diddy While He's Dating Cassie

Instagram/WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The Vietnamese model reveals while she always told herself to never 'mess with a guy with a girlfriend,' she couldn't help falling for the hip-hop mogul because 'it was enticing.'

AceShowbiz - Gina Huynh has come clean about her past sin. The aspiring rapper, who was recently involved in a back-and-forth with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' rumored fling Yung Miami, has revealed that her relationship with the hip-hop mogul has dated back to when he was still with Cassie.

In an interview with thejasmineBRAND, Gina admitted to feeling "bad" for hooking up with Diddy while he was dating the singer. While she always told herself that she would never "mess with a guy with a girlfriend," the Vietnamese model said she was a sucker for Diddy's "charm."

"He was so charming. I just kinda fell for it," she gushed over the Bad Boy Records founder. "I was young, naive about it. Didn't know no better. It was enticing. It was very tempting to like-and it was also hard not to."

Gina certainly felt guilty for it as she said, "And, um, I do feel bad, though. You know? 'Cause I'm a girly girl, I'm for the girls, I'm woman empowerment and I want to stand for that." She claimed that she had "apologized to [Cassie] afterwards."

" 'Cause deep down, I do feel bad," the 29-year-old explained. "I was so crazy in love and it was just hard to...I just could not not talk to him. It was really, really hard."

While Cassie and Diddy eventually called it quits in 2018 after dating for over ten years, Gina has apparently been in an on-and-off relationship with the 52-year-old entrepreneur until recently. In May, she sparked a reconciliation rumor with Diddy after sharing a picture of him planting a kiss on her cheek, prompting Yung Miami to slam her.

After the two girls traded insults on social media, Gina revealed that she pulled herself from the drama as she blocked him already. She additionally told thejasmineBRAND that she and Diddy are just friends now.

"He's just a really good longtime friend of mine," she clarified. "Nothing more, nothing less." She added, "Like, I just want him to be happy. I want him to live his truth, whatever that means to him. I don't want to control him, I'm not like, a controlling person. I truly want him to be happy."