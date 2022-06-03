 
 

Kim Kardashian Petitions for Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim's Father

Kim Kardashian Petitions for Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim's Father
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star reveals that she has reached out to prison officials to ask for the temporary release of Eli Torres, the father of one of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting on May 24.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is giving a helping hand for a grieving family in Uvalde, Texas. On Thursday, June 2, "The Kardashians" star revealed that she reached out to prison officials to ask for the temporary release of Eli Torres, the father of one of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting on May 24.

Sharing a picture of the elementary school student on her social media accounts, Kim wrote, "This is Eliahana ‘Ellie' Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX." She added, "Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral."

"I ask the @Bureauofprisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right," the SKIMS founder continued.

  See also...

Kim Kardashian tweet

Kim Kardashian hoped to help a family of Uvalde shooting victim.

Eli is currently locked up in Pine Knot, Kentucky. According to Bureau of Prisons online records, the 45-year-old is not scheduled for release until 2033. Meanwhile, Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott claimed on Twitter that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has denied the request to allow Ellie's father to attend her funeral.

Prior to this, Kim also spoke about the shooting tragedy at Robb Elementary school which killed 19 children and 2 teachers. "I find myself heartbroken, disgusted and furious about how little has been done by law makers to enact gun laws that protect our children," the reality TV star wrote in a series of tweets.

She added, "We can't accept it. We can't have another five years go by without effective, impactful laws put in place to protect our kids. We are parents, we are mothers, we are begging and pleading for action." She concluded, "I'm urging our leaders to come together and put politics aside and put children first."

You can share this post!

Gina Huynh Admits to Feeling 'Bad' for Hooking Up With Diddy While He's Dating Cassie

Kim Kardashian's Plea to Attend Platinum Jubilee Official Party Rejected by Buckingham Palace
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian's Plea to Attend Platinum Jubilee Official Party Rejected by Buckingham Palace

Kim Kardashian's Plea to Attend Platinum Jubilee Official Party Rejected by Buckingham Palace

Kim Kardashian Admits to Having 'Best Sex' After Turning 40

Kim Kardashian Admits to Having 'Best Sex' After Turning 40

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Move in Together as They Reportedly 'Talk Future Plans'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Move in Together as They Reportedly 'Talk Future Plans'

Kim Kardashian Launches 'Science-Backed' Skincare Line SKKN BY KIM

Kim Kardashian Launches 'Science-Backed' Skincare Line SKKN BY KIM

Most Read
Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her
Celebrity

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay