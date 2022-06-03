Kim Kardashian Petitions for Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim's Father

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star reveals that she has reached out to prison officials to ask for the temporary release of Eli Torres, the father of one of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting on May 24.

Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is giving a helping hand for a grieving family in Uvalde, Texas. On Thursday, June 2, "The Kardashians" star revealed that she reached out to prison officials to ask for the temporary release of Eli Torres, the father of one of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting on May 24.

Sharing a picture of the elementary school student on her social media accounts, Kim wrote, "This is Eliahana ‘Ellie' Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX." She added, "Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral."

"I ask the @Bureauofprisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right," the SKIMS founder continued.

Kim Kardashian hoped to help a family of Uvalde shooting victim.

Eli is currently locked up in Pine Knot, Kentucky. According to Bureau of Prisons online records, the 45-year-old is not scheduled for release until 2033. Meanwhile, Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott claimed on Twitter that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has denied the request to allow Ellie's father to attend her funeral.

Prior to this, Kim also spoke about the shooting tragedy at Robb Elementary school which killed 19 children and 2 teachers. "I find myself heartbroken, disgusted and furious about how little has been done by law makers to enact gun laws that protect our children," the reality TV star wrote in a series of tweets.

She added, "We can't accept it. We can't have another five years go by without effective, impactful laws put in place to protect our kids. We are parents, we are mothers, we are begging and pleading for action." She concluded, "I'm urging our leaders to come together and put politics aside and put children first."