'Proud Sister' Shailene Woodley Raves Over Miles Teller's Heart and Soul in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Instagram/Paramount Pictures Movie

Having been friends with the 'Top Gun 2' star for years, the 'Divergent' actress calls him 'a wildly talented actor,' and admits watching him do his thing made her heart explode.

Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley felt beyond happy for Miles Teller and even prouder of his acting performance. Having watched her former co-star pour his heart and soul in "Top Gun: Maverick", the leading lady of the "Divergent" film series could not help but gush over feeling like a proud sister.

On Thursday, June 2, the 30-year-old actress raved on Instagram over her pal's acting as she urged fans to go watch the "Top Gun" sequel in cinemas. "#milesteller gave the world everything you want but rarely get in a blockbuster film … heart. soul. sass. charisma. (oiled up abs). pain. elation. and he did it all with such subtlety you barely knew it was happening," she wrote.

Along with a photo of her standing in front of the movie's poster, Shailene went on chattering, "f**k, he really is such a wildly talented actor, and it made my heart explode watching him do his thing in this." She added, "i'm beyond happy for him and this entire @topgunmovie team … thank you for giving the world this gift."

Obviously impressed with Miles' performance in the movie, the former "Big Little Lies" star gave the 35-year-old actor a special shoutout at the end of her lengthy caption. "miles, you deserve every ounce of this exciting moment. proud sister moment happening over here," she declared. "bravooooo."

In the same post, Shailene has also done some advertising for the "Top Gun" sequel itself. "If you haven't had the chance yet, run, don't walk, to your nearest cinema, sit you’re a** down, and watch the new Top Gun. you will feel like a kid again…going to the theater for an ACTUAL cinematic experience," she noted. "we laughed, we cried, we clapped. so much clapping. @tomcruise obvi slayed so hard."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is a follow-up to the 1986 original. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it starred Tom Cruise and Miles Teller who took on the role of Lt. Pete Mitchell and Bradley Bradshaw respectively.