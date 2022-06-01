 
 

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

The British supermodel joins the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star backstage at Beck's concert at the Royal Albert Hall where he makes guest appearance, after she testified in his trial.

  • Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has reunited with his ex Kate Moss after she testified in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The model reportedly partied with the actor following his performance at a London concert while he is awaiting verdict in the trial.

According to Daily Mail, the British supermodel attended Beck's concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night, May 31, where Johnny made a guest appearance. She reportedly arrived at the venue early at around 8 P.M., 90 minutes before her ex-boyfriend was due onstage.

Kate was spotted clambering out of a blue Mercedes and being escorted by security into the stage door entrance. She was joined inside by Sharon Osbourne, who arrived for an after-party following the end of the concert.

After Johnny and Beck played seven songs, including covers of Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing", John Lennon's "Isolation" and Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On", they departed the stage at 9:50 P.M.

This was Johnny's third show in a row alongside Beck, and second consecutive night at the Royal Albert Hall. He had earlier performed with Beck at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

Kate's attendance at Johnny's concert comes less than a week after she testified in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. Appearing virtually, the 48-year-old denied Amber's claims that the actor ever pushed Kate down the stairs during their relationship between 1994 and 1997. "No, he never pushed me, kicked me or pushed me down any stairs," she told the court.

Recounting the accident, Kate shared how during a holiday in Jamaica with Johnny he had picked her up and "got [her] medical attention" after she had fallen down some stairs. "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs," she recalled.

"I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me and I was in pain," she further detailed. "He came running back to help me, carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Meanwhile, back in the states, the jury finished a second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict on Tuesday. The jury will return for deliberations in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

