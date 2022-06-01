Ewan McGregor Defends 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Co-Star Moses Ingram Amid Racist Messages

Lucasfilm TV

Prior to this, Moses revealed in her Instagram Stories some racist messages that 'Star Wars' fans have been sending to her following 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' premiere last week.

Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ewan McGregor has spoken out about the racist messages that were sent to his "Obi-Wan Kenobi" co-star Moses Ingram. In a video posted on "Star Wars" 's official Twitter account, the Obi-Wan Kenobi depicter claimed that his heart was broken after he found out about the messages.

"I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart," Ewan said in the clip on Tuesday, May 31. Of Moses, who plays Sith Inquisitor Reva Sevander on the Disney+ series, he said, "Moses is a brilliant actor, she's a brilliant woman and she's absolutely amazing in this series."

"I just want to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses," he went on to say. "We love Moses, and if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no 'Star Wars' fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world."

The official "Star Wars" account Twitter also showed support to Moses in a series of tweets on Tuesday. "We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist," the account noted.

"There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy," it added before telling haters, "don't choose to be a racist."

'Star Wars' defended Moses Ingram amid racist messages.

Prior to this, Moses revealed in her Instagram Stories some racist messages that "Star Wars" fans have been sending to her following "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premiere last week. "There's nothing anybody can do about this," Ingram said after revealing the messages, some of which contained the N-word.

"There's nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. I question my purpose in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don't really know," she continued. "The thing that bothers me is this feeling inside of myself, that no one has told me, but this feeling that I have to shut up and take it, that I have to grin and bear it."

She added, "And I'm not built like that. So, I wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places that I'm not going to put myself. And to the rest of y'all, y'all weird."