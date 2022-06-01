Asian Doll Takes Issue With The Game Releasing New Music on Her Album Date

Facebook/WENN/Judy Eddy Music

In a post shared on Twitter, the 25-year-old Dallas native also insinuates that the 'Hate It or Love It' has copied the name of her upcoming project, 'LETS DO A DRILL'.

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat is seemingly not happy with The Game releasing new music on the same date she will release hers. When addressing the issue in a post shared on Twitter, the "No Exposing" raptress also suggested that the "Eazy" spitter has copied her album name.

"Not the game dropping on my day & his s**t called 'drillmatic' & my s**t called 'LETS DO A DRILL' [several crying laughing emojis] WTF," the 25-yaer-old argued. The post has since been deleted due to an unknown reason.

The Game has yet to respond to the tweet. However, it came after he announced the release date of his new project on Sunday, May 29. Posting an old photo of him cradling his young son who can be seen sporting an N.W.A. chain, he penned, "DRILLMATIC - Mind vs. Heart. June 17th 2022. Executive Produced by: @hitboy."

When promoting the studio record in a now-deleted Instagram post, The Game dubbed himself "the best rapper alive." He wrote at the time, "I know my album gone be the best album of 2022, 'cause the energy feels like I just signed my deal... You've never heard me rap like this, I promise you."

"Hate It or Love It" emcee went on to mention some of rap's most acclaimed records of the year, including Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry", Denzel Curry's "Melt My Eyez See Your Future", Vince Staples' "Ramona Park Broke My Heart" as well as Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers". While he showed appreciation for those releases, the 42-year-old is convinced his album will be the greatest among all of them.

"When it drops, I promise you that if you put your ear to it you will then understand why I'm the best rapper alive," he added. "My controversy has always stepped on my greatness, but that's all about to change. This album has a strong hold on being the best album of my career. It's just different… the last time I pulled over & wrote in my car was 'I don't need your love' on The Documentary. Only thing is, back then it was a U-Haul."

"Today I pulled over the G-Wagon on Labrea because I couldn't believe how dope the shit in my head was," the Compton native continued. "I'm parked & I'm not moving until this last song is written & completed. Follow your dreams…. If I could, you can."