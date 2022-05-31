 
 

Lil Uzi Vert Insists White Privilege Doesn't Play a Part in Jack Harlow's Success

The 'Silly Watch' rapper answers questions about the Louisville artist, his love life and his upcoming album 'The Pink Tape' when he hops on the TMZ bus.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert lets everyone know that he is such a good friend of Jack Harlow. Recently, the "Silly Watch" rapper denied claims suggesting that the "Industry Baby" hitmaker has earned his success due to his white privilege.

Uzi offered his two cents when he hopped on the TMZ bus on Sunday, May 29. Fans were excited to see the emcee on the bus and some of them began asking him several questions. One person in particular asked him whether Jack was deserving of criticism.

In response, the 26-year-old assured the interviewer that his pal is a "very good" person. When pressed whether the Louisville native's skin tone has played a part in how he's received on a mainstream level, he answered, "Nah, he doesn't have white privilege...he's signed to Black people."

Elsewhere, Uzi also answered fans' question about his relationship with City Girls star JT as well as his forthcoming album, "The Pink Tape".

The rapper himself recently drew backlash after he released a new song snippet. In the new track, he raps, "I've been doin' this for so long, you can't compare me/ Sold my soul to the devil (Soul), you can't scare me/ Travel slow underwater like I'm Gary (Like I'm Gary)/ N***a snitching like the Candace, where is Perry? (Where is perry?)."

Despite the criticism, Uzi made it clear that he didn't care about the naysayers. "They just tryna hear the real deal and I only let them hear the fake," he wrote on Twitter. "I am stepping bad on this album and y'all ain't hear nothin maybe alil but nothin. Trust me."

One of Uzi's followers then asked, "It's been 2 years since your last album uzi, aren't u scared ppl gon say you fell off??" In response, he replied, "Hell no I'm not scared I got that s**t on god and I don't even be saying on god nothin to talk about." The emcee went on to stress in a follow-up post, "Trust me you will be back they always come back."

