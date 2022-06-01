 
 

Lizzo Makes Social Media Return by Flaunting Her Booty in New NSFW Post

Lizzo Makes Social Media Return by Flaunting Her Booty in New NSFW Post
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Rumors' songstress, who is no stranger to flashing the flesh on social media, announces his return on Instagram by posting a video of her swimming in a white tie-dye swimsuit.

  • Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has treated her online devotees to a new NSFW post when making her social media return. After taking a brief hiatus, the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker announced that she's back by flaunting her booty in a short video.

The 34-year-old musician shared the said clip on Monday evening, May 30. In the cheeky video which was shot from behind, she was seen practicing her dives in the pool while rocking a white tie-dye swimsuit. In the caption, she wrote, "Hi... I needed some time. How are you?"

The post has since been flooded with complimentary comments from many. One person in particular exclaimed, "Yasssssss!!!!" Another raved, "I swear you are the Queen of these pool shots. Forever the goal," while a third quipped, "The way I watched this 8186829 times."

Hours later, Lizzo unleashed a photo dump with a more serious message. "We are in wild times & I dont know how to express it, or know what to do about it," …All I know is I'm gonna try to be part of positive change on this planet. People are precious & deserve to be protected. Take care of yourselves today. love you," she penned.

  See also...

The post arrived just days after Lizzo was spotted enjoying a date night with her new man at Olivia Rodrigo's concert in Los Angeles. When attending the May 25 show, the singer/femcee was seen holding hands with her beau, who has been rumored to be Myke Wright, as they were leaving the concert at The Greek Theatre and making their way back to their car. Seemingly having had an amazing time during the concert, the two were also seen smiling from ear-to-ear.

Lizzo first sparked dating rumors after being seen with her mystery guy in 2021. It was not until April 18 that she finally confirmed her relationship status. While appearing on Andy Cohen's radio show "Radio Andy", she was first asked by the host, "You were photographed in L.A. in February at Craig's with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?" In return, she said, "Yeah, whatever. Yeah."

Andy pressed on by asking, "You're Lizzo, a huge superstar, and this person is whoever that person is. Is that hard … in a relationship?" Responding to the inquiry, Lizzo stated while managing to keep her boyfriend's identity hush-hush, "If you have the right person then no. Not at all, it's not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

You can share this post!

Asian Doll Takes Issue With The Game Releasing New Music on Her Album Date

Avril Lavigne Announces Plans to Release a Cookbook: 'I Can Do Everything'
Related Posts
Lizzo Enjoys Date Night with Boyfriend at Olivia Rodrigo's L.A. Concert

Lizzo Enjoys Date Night with Boyfriend at Olivia Rodrigo's L.A. Concert

Lizzo Documentary About Her Rise to Superstardom Set to Release on HBO This Fall

Lizzo Documentary About Her Rise to Superstardom Set to Release on HBO This Fall

Lizzo Praises BTS' J-Hope for 'Expressive' Texts After Developing Friendship With Him

Lizzo Praises BTS' J-Hope for 'Expressive' Texts After Developing Friendship With Him

Lizzo Embraces 'Another Incredible Year' With Risque Birthday Photoshoot

Lizzo Embraces 'Another Incredible Year' With Risque Birthday Photoshoot

Most Read
Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement
Celebrity

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind