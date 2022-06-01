Lizzo Makes Social Media Return by Flaunting Her Booty in New NSFW Post

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Rumors' songstress, who is no stranger to flashing the flesh on social media, announces his return on Instagram by posting a video of her swimming in a white tie-dye swimsuit.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has treated her online devotees to a new NSFW post when making her social media return. After taking a brief hiatus, the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker announced that she's back by flaunting her booty in a short video.

The 34-year-old musician shared the said clip on Monday evening, May 30. In the cheeky video which was shot from behind, she was seen practicing her dives in the pool while rocking a white tie-dye swimsuit. In the caption, she wrote, "Hi... I needed some time. How are you?"

The post has since been flooded with complimentary comments from many. One person in particular exclaimed, "Yasssssss!!!!" Another raved, "I swear you are the Queen of these pool shots. Forever the goal," while a third quipped, "The way I watched this 8186829 times."

Hours later, Lizzo unleashed a photo dump with a more serious message. "We are in wild times & I dont know how to express it, or know what to do about it," …All I know is I'm gonna try to be part of positive change on this planet. People are precious & deserve to be protected. Take care of yourselves today. love you," she penned.

The post arrived just days after Lizzo was spotted enjoying a date night with her new man at Olivia Rodrigo's concert in Los Angeles. When attending the May 25 show, the singer/femcee was seen holding hands with her beau, who has been rumored to be Myke Wright, as they were leaving the concert at The Greek Theatre and making their way back to their car. Seemingly having had an amazing time during the concert, the two were also seen smiling from ear-to-ear.

Lizzo first sparked dating rumors after being seen with her mystery guy in 2021. It was not until April 18 that she finally confirmed her relationship status. While appearing on Andy Cohen's radio show "Radio Andy", she was first asked by the host, "You were photographed in L.A. in February at Craig's with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?" In return, she said, "Yeah, whatever. Yeah."

Andy pressed on by asking, "You're Lizzo, a huge superstar, and this person is whoever that person is. Is that hard … in a relationship?" Responding to the inquiry, Lizzo stated while managing to keep her boyfriend's identity hush-hush, "If you have the right person then no. Not at all, it's not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."