Ezra Miller Accused of Threatening a Couple in Hawaii After the Actor's Arrest

A man, who files a restraining order against the 'Fantastic Beasts' star, was allegedly the one who bailed the actor out of jail and provided the 29-year-old with a place to stay in Hawaii.

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ezra Miller has landed himself in another trouble with the law, less than 24 hours after their arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii. The actor has been slapped with a restraining order by a couple, whom they reportedly stayed with in the island.

On Tuesday, March 29, the husband filed the restraining order, claiming that The Flash depicter in DCEU barged in on them and threatened him and his wife. "On 3/28/22, [Ezra] burst into the bedroom of the Petitioners and threatened [husband] saying 'I will bury you and your slut wife,' " reads the document obtained by Radar Online.

Ezra is also accused of stealing some of the couple's belongings, including "the passport of [wife] and the wallet which included SS card, driver license, bank cards, among other things of [husband.]" The document goes on noting, "The respondent is famous and wealthy. This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner."

The incident reportedly happened after Ezra was released from jail and back at the couple's home. Sources say the husband was the one who bailed the 29-year-old star and paid the $500 bond.

As to their relationship with the couple, Ezra allegedly met the wife at a Farmer's Market and hit it off. The couple had provided the actor with a place to stay in Hawaii for over a week and the husband was driving the actor around town and helping them with errands before things went south.

Prior to their meltdown at the couple's house, Ezra was arrested on Sunday night following an incident at a bar in South Hilo. Hawaii island police said they responded to a call at 11:30 P.M. local time after the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" star became agitated and began yelling obscenities when patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.

Ezra reportedly grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was singing karaoke and also lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. The bar owner asked the "Justice League" star to calm down several times, but they didn't listen.

Ezra's representatives have not addressed both incidents. The actor was noticeably absent from the premiere of their movie, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", on Tuesday night in London.