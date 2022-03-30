 
 

Ezra Miller Accused of Threatening a Couple in Hawaii After the Actor's Arrest

Ezra Miller Accused of Threatening a Couple in Hawaii After the Actor's Arrest
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

A man, who files a restraining order against the 'Fantastic Beasts' star, was allegedly the one who bailed the actor out of jail and provided the 29-year-old with a place to stay in Hawaii.

  • Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ezra Miller has landed himself in another trouble with the law, less than 24 hours after their arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii. The actor has been slapped with a restraining order by a couple, whom they reportedly stayed with in the island.

On Tuesday, March 29, the husband filed the restraining order, claiming that The Flash depicter in DCEU barged in on them and threatened him and his wife. "On 3/28/22, [Ezra] burst into the bedroom of the Petitioners and threatened [husband] saying 'I will bury you and your slut wife,' " reads the document obtained by Radar Online.

Ezra is also accused of stealing some of the couple's belongings, including "the passport of [wife] and the wallet which included SS card, driver license, bank cards, among other things of [husband.]" The document goes on noting, "The respondent is famous and wealthy. This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner."

The incident reportedly happened after Ezra was released from jail and back at the couple's home. Sources say the husband was the one who bailed the 29-year-old star and paid the $500 bond.

  See also...

As to their relationship with the couple, Ezra allegedly met the wife at a Farmer's Market and hit it off. The couple had provided the actor with a place to stay in Hawaii for over a week and the husband was driving the actor around town and helping them with errands before things went south.

Prior to their meltdown at the couple's house, Ezra was arrested on Sunday night following an incident at a bar in South Hilo. Hawaii island police said they responded to a call at 11:30 P.M. local time after the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" star became agitated and began yelling obscenities when patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.

Ezra reportedly grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was singing karaoke and also lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. The bar owner asked the "Justice League" star to calm down several times, but they didn't listen.

Ezra's representatives have not addressed both incidents. The actor was noticeably absent from the premiere of their movie, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", on Tuesday night in London.

You can share this post!

HBO Max Developing 'It' Prequel Series

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Steals Everyone's Heart With 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Performance
Related Posts
Ezra Miller's Mug Shot Surfaces Online After Arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment

Ezra Miller's Mug Shot Surfaces Online After Arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment

Ezra Miller Publicly Threatens Ku Klux Klan in Jarring Video

Ezra Miller Publicly Threatens Ku Klux Klan in Jarring Video

Ezra Miller Caught Choking and Throwing Woman on the Ground

Ezra Miller Caught Choking and Throwing Woman on the Ground

Ezra Miller Believes Art Helps Him Survive Bigotry

Ezra Miller Believes Art Helps Him Survive Bigotry

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce Once Again Five Years After Reconciliation

Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce Once Again Five Years After Reconciliation

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

'Flirty' Jason Momoa Keeps Kate Beckinsale Warm in His Jacket at Oscars Afterparty

'Flirty' Jason Momoa Keeps Kate Beckinsale Warm in His Jacket at Oscars Afterparty

Dave Grohl Seen Crying in First Picture After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl Seen Crying in First Picture After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Erica Mena Celebrates 'Freedom' After Officially Divorced From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Celebrates 'Freedom' After Officially Divorced From Safaree Samuels

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Chris Rock's Purported Apology to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Deemed Fake

Chris Rock's Purported Apology to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Deemed Fake