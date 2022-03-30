HBO Max Developing 'It' Prequel Series

WENN/Warner Bros. Pictures TV

Based on Stephen King's novel and titled 'Welcome to Derry', the project is set to explore the origins of the curse that would haunt the small Maine town for the next 27 years.

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - The terror of Pennywise continues. According to a new report, a prequel series of the 2017 blockbuster "It Chapter One" is currently in the works on HBO Max. The Ankler is the first to report.

The series reportedly is currently called "Welcome to Derry". Set in the 1960s in the time leading up to the events of "It: Part One," the series centers on a group of kids who is faced with their biggest fears when they square off against a murdering clown named Pennywise as children disappearing in the town of Derry, Maine. It will explore the origins of the curse that would haunt the small Maine town for the next 27 years. Additionally, the new series will allegedly include the origin story of Pennywise the Clown.

Andy Muschietti, who directed "It Chapter One" and 2019's "It Chapter Two", develops the story for the show with Jason Fuchs writing the script. Muschietti additionally will direct the first episode if HBO decides to order the project to series.

Andy Muschietti's involvement in the project doesn't stop there as he will also serve as executive producer along with Barbara Muschietti and Fuchs. The writers' room is now open with Warner Bros. Television being the studio behind the project.

The project will not be the first TV show based on the Stephen King horror novel of the same name. The novel was previously adapted into a 1990 miniseries starring Richard Thomas, Tim Reid, John Ritter, Harry Anderson, Annette O'Toole, Seth Green and Jonathan Brandis. Tim Curry played Pennywise.

The first "It" film starred Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things"), Jaeden Martell ("Knives Out", "Defending Jacob"), Sophia Lillis ("I Am Not Okay With This"), Chosen Jacobs ("God Friended Me", "Hawaii Five-0"), and Jeremy Ray Taylor ("Big Sky"). Bill Skarsgard was also among the cast as he played Pennywise.

Bill reprised the role in the 2019 sequel which starred James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan as the grown-up characters from "Chapter One". In the end of the movie, the surviving members of the Losers could be seen defeating Pennywise in a final confrontation and rode their town of the predatory clown once and for all.