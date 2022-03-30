Katherine Waterston Feels 'Great' to Reprise Her Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' After Promos Absence

Warner Bros. Pictures/Jaap Buitendijk Movie

When attending the premiere for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore', the Tina Goldstein depicter takes a moment to recognize the 'exciting' new cast members to the franchise.

AceShowbiz - Katherine Waterston has revealed how she felt about reprising her role in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore". When attending the premiere of the forthcoming film in London, the actress portraying Tina Goldstein in the film said that she feels "great."

During a brief interview at Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday, March 29, the 42-year-old English actress said, "It feels a long time coming. It feels great. It's also great to be home in London." When she's asked about Tina's absence in the teaser, the actress, who donned a black chic two-piece, refused to give the details as saying, "I'm not going to talk about it. You can't get me to talk about it. We're well-trained for the premieres."

Though so, Katherine took a moment to recognize the "exciting" new cast member of the franchise. She later gushed that fans made the movies even more special. "They are so supportive," she explained. "It's really galvanizing because we are all trying to do our best for them. When we feel their support, it makes us feel that we can do it."

Aside from Katherine, attending the premiere was Eddie Redmayne. The Newt Scamander depicter looked dapper in a black suit while gracing the red carpet. He also had a white flower pinned on his lapel. In the meantime, Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore, opted for a more casual ensemble as he wore a pale pink suit jacket. He paired it with gray trousers, a camel scarf and a white T-shirt.

As for Fiona Glascott, she looked gorgeous in a pink and red jumpsuit with oversized bow detail. The actress, who stars in the film as a younger incarnation of Professor Minerva McGonagall, also wore red lipstick. Alison Sudol was also a vision on the red carpet. The Queenie Goldstein depicter donned an eye-catching yellow gown, which featured dramatic frills.

The premiere came just days after the film's star Ezra Miller was arrested at a karaoke bar in Hilo on March 27 where they were harassing a number of patrons with belligerent behavior. "On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 P.M., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street," the police report read. "During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke."