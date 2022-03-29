Ezra Miller's Mug Shot Surfaces Online After Arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment

WENN/Michael Wright Celebrity

The Flash depicter in DCEU was arrested on late Sunday night in Hawaii after they 'became agitated' and began 'yelling obscenities' at patrons at a Hilo bar.

AceShowbiz - Ezra Miller has had a run-in with the law. The actor, who came out as queer in 2012 and use they/them pronouns, was arrested in Hawaii on Sunday night, March 27 for disorderly conduct and harassment.

The arrest stemmed from an incident at a bar in South Hilo. Hawaii island police said they responded to a call at 11:30 P.M. local time after the 29-year-old star became agitated and began yelling obscenities when patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.

Ezra reportedly grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was singing karaoke and also lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. The bar owner asked the "Justice League" star to calm down several times, but they didn't listen.

"On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 P.M., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street," a statement from the police reads. "During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke."

The statement details the incident and subsequent charges against Ezra, "Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail."

Ezra was arrested and taken to a local police station, where the actor was booked for the misdemeanor. They was released after posting a $500 bail. Police have also released their mug shot, showing the Credence Barebone in the "Fantastic Beasts" films sporting longer and unkempt hair.

The arrest comes almost two years after Ezra was caught getting violent with a female fan in Iceland. In a video which went viral in April 2020, they were seen chocking the woman and challenging the woman to a duel.

"Oh, you wanna fight? That's what you wanna do?" Ezra was heard saying when the excited female fan, dressed in heavy winter clothing including a turtle-neck pullover and long coat, approached them. Ezra soon grabbed the woman by the throat and pushed her towards the aisle truck parked right behind her. Still choking the girl, the star then threw her on the ground.

The incident reportedly happened in public, at Prikio Kaffihus, "a trendy bar in central Reykjavik," that Ezra frenquents when in the city. A supposed eyewitness claimed on Twitter that some boys pulled Ezra off of the woman and restrained them, but they later spit on the user's brother and a bartender.

Ezra was not arrested nor charged for the incident.