Ezra Miller Thanks Court After Getting 1-Year Probation for Unlawful Trespass in Burglary Case

The 'Fastastic Beasts' star pleads guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass when appearing in court for the hearing in Vermont, resulting in two other charges to be dropped.

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ezra Miller is grateful for the outcome of their latest hearing in their Vermont burglary case. The actor has secured a reduced sentence after pleading guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in an agreement with prosecutors to drop two other charges.

The 30-year-old appeared in person with their lawyer at the hearing at Vermont's Bennington County Superior Court on Friday morning, January 13. Initially pleading not guilty in October 2022, the actor had a change of heart and opted to plead guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass, admitting they were on the victim's property on May 1, 2022, in Stamford, Vermont, without the owner's permission.

Ezra was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to cough up $500. In return, the felony burglary and petit larceny charges are dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case is closed if the yearlong probation is not violated.

Ezra told the court they believe they can comply with the stipulations of the one-year probation, which include no contact with the victims, continued mental health treatment, random alcohol screenings, not being convicted of a criminal offense and more. "The Flash" star additionally told the judge they were not under threat to take the plea deal and that they were not under the influence of alcohol or drugs that would impact their decision-making.

The prosecutor said the agreement "has the benefit of ensuring the compliance with the conditions, which protect the victim, but it also allows the defendant to continue their employment as well as continue the mental health treatment. So, given all that, the victim is in support of the agreement." The judge said she found that the agreement is "very sound" and an "equal balance between rehabilitation and punishment."

Following the sentencing, Ezra's lawyer Lisa B. Shelkrot said in a statement, "Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court."

She added, "Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

Ezra had several run-ins with the law in the past year alone, including allegations of grooming a minor, disorderly conduct, harassment and assault in 2022. In August, they acknowledged their mental health problems and sought help for "complex mental health issues."

The "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" star said in a statement at the time, "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

