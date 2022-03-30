Machine Gun Kelly Surrounded by Dozens of Cats in Music Video for 'Make Up Sex' Ft. Blackbear

Music

'Make Up Sex' serves as one of the tracks of the 'Bloody Valentine' singer's sixth studio album 'Mainstream Sellout', which was released on Friday, March 25.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly's music video for "Make Up Sex" ft. Blackbear is so adorable. Released on Tuesday, March 29, the visuals sees the "Bloody Valentine" rocker being surrounded by dozens of cats in a pink bedroom.

Showing up in colorful outfits, Kelly starts the clip by singing and strumming his guitar in front of his bed. At some points, the singer/rapper lays in bed with his kittens. One of the cats even gets busy biting the wire of his guitar.

Blackbear then takes over the screen as he pops out from a bunch of silver balloons. He sings, "You're my only drug, you're my only vice, yeah/ Fighting then we f**k, you're my only type, yeah/ Mixing bad decisions up with one night stands and Hennessey/ All I got's this broken heart but you can have the rest of me."

"Yeah, break up just to make up/ You're gone when I wake up/ Yeah, break up just to make up/ You're gone when I wake up," Kelly later belts out the chorus. Blackbear then joins in, "When you come back, I'll be waiting (I'm missing you)/ There's something you're not saying."

"Make Up Sex" serves as one of the tracks of Kelly's sixth studio album "Mainstream Sellout", which arrived on Friday. The album features guest appearances from the likes of Bring Me the Horizon ("Maybe"), Lil Wayne ("Drug Dealer") and ("Ay!"), Gunna, Young Thug and Landon Barker ("Die in California") as well as Willow Smith ("Emo Girl").

Speaking about the latter, Willow told Rolling Stone last November, "To be a Black woman and be able to come on that song and write my verse with my outlook on life -- just being able to be authentically me on that song -- those are the kinds of things that are going to make more people feel seen." The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith added, "That's the most beautiful part of music."