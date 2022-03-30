 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Surrounded by Dozens of Cats in Music Video for 'Make Up Sex' Ft. Blackbear

Music

'Make Up Sex' serves as one of the tracks of the 'Bloody Valentine' singer's sixth studio album 'Mainstream Sellout', which was released on Friday, March 25.

  • Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly's music video for "Make Up Sex" ft. Blackbear is so adorable. Released on Tuesday, March 29, the visuals sees the "Bloody Valentine" rocker being surrounded by dozens of cats in a pink bedroom.

Showing up in colorful outfits, Kelly starts the clip by singing and strumming his guitar in front of his bed. At some points, the singer/rapper lays in bed with his kittens. One of the cats even gets busy biting the wire of his guitar.

Blackbear then takes over the screen as he pops out from a bunch of silver balloons. He sings, "You're my only drug, you're my only vice, yeah/ Fighting then we f**k, you're my only type, yeah/ Mixing bad decisions up with one night stands and Hennessey/ All I got's this broken heart but you can have the rest of me."

  See also...

"Yeah, break up just to make up/ You're gone when I wake up/ Yeah, break up just to make up/ You're gone when I wake up," Kelly later belts out the chorus. Blackbear then joins in, "When you come back, I'll be waiting (I'm missing you)/ There's something you're not saying."

"Make Up Sex" serves as one of the tracks of Kelly's sixth studio album "Mainstream Sellout", which arrived on Friday. The album features guest appearances from the likes of Bring Me the Horizon ("Maybe"), Lil Wayne ("Drug Dealer") and ("Ay!"), Gunna, Young Thug and Landon Barker ("Die in California") as well as Willow Smith ("Emo Girl").

Speaking about the latter, Willow told Rolling Stone last November, "To be a Black woman and be able to come on that song and write my verse with my outlook on life -- just being able to be authentically me on that song -- those are the kinds of things that are going to make more people feel seen." The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith added, "That's the most beautiful part of music."

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz Vows to Take 'Everybody to Court' Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

Kodak Black Says He Wants to Propose 'Movie Ideas' to Tyler Perry or 50 Cent
Related Posts
Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for His 'Nightmare' Behavior and 'Temper Tantrum' by TikToker

Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for His 'Nightmare' Behavior and 'Temper Tantrum' by TikToker

MGK Faces Backlash Over Sexist Comment About Black Women in Resurfaced Video

MGK Faces Backlash Over Sexist Comment About Black Women in Resurfaced Video

Machine Gun Kelly Wants BTS to Perform at His 'Gothic' Wedding to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly Wants BTS to Perform at His 'Gothic' Wedding to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Parking Attendant Battery Lawsuit

Machine Gun Kelly Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Parking Attendant Battery Lawsuit

Most Read
Oscars 2022: Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyonce's Breathtaking 'Be Alive' Performance
Music

Oscars 2022: Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyonce's Breathtaking 'Be Alive' Performance

Remy Ma Starts Social Media Debate After Saying Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Remy Ma Starts Social Media Debate After Saying Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Beyonce's Fans Accuse Oscars of Racism After Billie Eilish Wins Best Original Song

Beyonce's Fans Accuse Oscars of Racism After Billie Eilish Wins Best Original Song

Oscars 2022: Fans Aren't Here for Megan Thee Stallion's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Performance

Oscars 2022: Fans Aren't Here for Megan Thee Stallion's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Performance

Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy

Miley Cyrus Breaks in Tears While Honoring Taylor Hawkins During Performance

Miley Cyrus Breaks in Tears While Honoring Taylor Hawkins During Performance

Artist of the Week: Charli XCX

Artist of the Week: Charli XCX

Coi Leray Unveils Cover Art and Release Date for Debut Album 'Trendsetter'

Coi Leray Unveils Cover Art and Release Date for Debut Album 'Trendsetter'

Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Following 'Staggering Loss' of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Following 'Staggering Loss' of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Boosie Badazz Vows to Take 'Everybody to Court' Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

Boosie Badazz Vows to Take 'Everybody to Court' Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

Machine Gun Kelly Surrounded by Dozens of Cats in Music Video for 'Make Up Sex' Ft. Blackbear

Machine Gun Kelly Surrounded by Dozens of Cats in Music Video for 'Make Up Sex' Ft. Blackbear