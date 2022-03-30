 
 

Kodak Black Says He Wants to Propose 'Movie Ideas' to Tyler Perry or 50 Cent

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is seemingly ready to start his career in the film industry. Taking to social media, the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper announced that he wants to propose "movies ideas" to Tyler Perry or 50 Cent.

Making use of Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 29, the Florida emcee wrote, "I Got Movie Ideas I Wanna Pitch To Tyler Perry or 50 Cent!!!" He added, "If You Know Me And Can See Pass The Internet Antics Then You Know That Im Really An Intellectual Young Man, So With That Being Said I Have Some VERY INTERESTING Scripts."

Tyler and 50 Cent have yet to respond to Kodak's post. However, fans were supportive enough of him, with one person writing in The Shade Room's comment section, "I would actually love to see it!" Another individual echoed the sentiment, "I can't wait to see him on a movie." A third, meanwhile, quipped, "He could play a super gremlin."

As for Tyler and 50 Cent, the two recently spoke about Mo'Nique's cancellation after the "In Da Club" hitmaker urged the media mogul and Oprah Winfrey to apologize to her. Sharing a photo of Tyler on Instagram, Fiddy wrote, "I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy i decided to work with her."

"He said he couldn't speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with monique and has even brought her up for things monique has no idea about," the hip-hop star added in the March 15 post. "I'm so happy for Mo right now ! She Back."

One day prior to that, the "Power" alum called out the "A Madea Homecoming" actor and Oprah for "damaging" Mo'Nique's career. "I'm sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow [their] influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long," he said.

"So now would be a great time to apologize because i'm gonna put her back on," the 46-year-old emcee, born Curtis James Jackson III, further stressed. He then added, "I don't miss!"

