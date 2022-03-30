Boosie Badazz Vows to Take 'Everybody to Court' Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

WENN/Instagram/Johnny Louis Music

In a new interview, the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper, who signed the 'You're Mines Still' spitter to his independent record label Badazz Syndicate, reveals that he doesn't blame his artist for the contract dispute.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is planning to go to court over a contract dispute involving Yung Bleu, whom he signed to his independent record label named Badazz Syndicate. In a new interview, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper vowed to "take everybody to court."

When speaking with Vlad TV, the "Set It Off" spitter said, "I gotta take everybody to court," before noting, "Yung Bleu ain't really in it. It's just the people who all was behind it." He continued, "People did some messed up business and it's coming back, it's gon' come back to haunt everybody, bro. I just was f**ked over, bro. I got it, I'm straight. … I don't really blame Bleu."

Boosie, however, insisted that he still advocates for Bleu. The 39-year-old hip-hop artist later pointed out that he's having issues with "a lot of people over him, a lot of labels and it's just a big ol' thing right now but courts gon' figure that s**t out."

"They just made some bad decisions. We'll get past this s**t but as a businessman, I gotta do what as a businessman I gotta do. It's only right," Boosie explained. "These other labels came in and tried to ex me out. This man signed to me."

Boosie stressed that he "always tried to help Bleu" as Bleu "was special" and "one of the biggest." Though he didn't divulge much else, he noted that he doesn't want Bleu's money. "S**t just get crazy when you get to making money, man. I don't want his money. I want him to have all the money. I want their money," he concluded.

Last month, Bleu gifted Boosie $100,000 for his continuous support. "100 RACKS just for supporting me FROM THE JUMP @boosienewig ! TOLD U PUT THE BALL IN MY HAND I WAS GONE SCORE ! #Badazz we up more otw," Bleu captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Boosie shared the same video on his own page. "YES SIR @bleuvandross 100k," he wrote in the caption. "First n***a since KATT WILLIAMS TO BLESS ME. #Grateful CEO 100k CASH @bleuvandross #bigceo #bigceo THANK U." In the clip, he expressed his excitement over the gift as saying, "Big CEO, b***h. Ya, Yung Bleu just gave me $100K cash."