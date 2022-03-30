 
 

Boosie Badazz Vows to Take 'Everybody to Court' Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

Boosie Badazz Vows to Take 'Everybody to Court' Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute
WENN/Instagram/Johnny Louis
Music

In a new interview, the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper, who signed the 'You're Mines Still' spitter to his independent record label Badazz Syndicate, reveals that he doesn't blame his artist for the contract dispute.

  • Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is planning to go to court over a contract dispute involving Yung Bleu, whom he signed to his independent record label named Badazz Syndicate. In a new interview, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper vowed to "take everybody to court."

When speaking with Vlad TV, the "Set It Off" spitter said, "I gotta take everybody to court," before noting, "Yung Bleu ain't really in it. It's just the people who all was behind it." He continued, "People did some messed up business and it's coming back, it's gon' come back to haunt everybody, bro. I just was f**ked over, bro. I got it, I'm straight. … I don't really blame Bleu."

Boosie, however, insisted that he still advocates for Bleu. The 39-year-old hip-hop artist later pointed out that he's having issues with "a lot of people over him, a lot of labels and it's just a big ol' thing right now but courts gon' figure that s**t out."

"They just made some bad decisions. We'll get past this s**t but as a businessman, I gotta do what as a businessman I gotta do. It's only right," Boosie explained. "These other labels came in and tried to ex me out. This man signed to me."

  See also...

Boosie stressed that he "always tried to help Bleu" as Bleu "was special" and "one of the biggest." Though he didn't divulge much else, he noted that he doesn't want Bleu's money. "S**t just get crazy when you get to making money, man. I don't want his money. I want him to have all the money. I want their money," he concluded.

Last month, Bleu gifted Boosie $100,000 for his continuous support. "100 RACKS just for supporting me FROM THE JUMP @boosienewig ! TOLD U PUT THE BALL IN MY HAND I WAS GONE SCORE ! #Badazz we up more otw," Bleu captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Boosie shared the same video on his own page. "YES SIR @bleuvandross 100k," he wrote in the caption. "First n***a since KATT WILLIAMS TO BLESS ME. #Grateful CEO 100k CASH @bleuvandross #bigceo #bigceo THANK U." In the clip, he expressed his excitement over the gift as saying, "Big CEO, b***h. Ya, Yung Bleu just gave me $100K cash."

You can share this post!

Prince Harry Slammed for Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial Amid Row Over His Security in the U.K.

Machine Gun Kelly Surrounded by Dozens of Cats in Music Video for 'Make Up Sex' Ft. Blackbear
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Defends Encouraging His Teen Son to Look at Women's Genitalia With Magnifying Glass

Boosie Badazz Defends Encouraging His Teen Son to Look at Women's Genitalia With Magnifying Glass

Boosie Badazz Draws Backlash for Telling His Son to Examine Women's Genitals With Magnifying Glass

Boosie Badazz Draws Backlash for Telling His Son to Examine Women's Genitals With Magnifying Glass

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Offended If His White Fans Sing N-Word

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Offended If His White Fans Sing N-Word

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Most Read
Oscars 2022: Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyonce's Breathtaking 'Be Alive' Performance
Music

Oscars 2022: Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyonce's Breathtaking 'Be Alive' Performance

Remy Ma Starts Social Media Debate After Saying Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Remy Ma Starts Social Media Debate After Saying Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Beyonce's Fans Accuse Oscars of Racism After Billie Eilish Wins Best Original Song

Beyonce's Fans Accuse Oscars of Racism After Billie Eilish Wins Best Original Song

Oscars 2022: Fans Aren't Here for Megan Thee Stallion's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Performance

Oscars 2022: Fans Aren't Here for Megan Thee Stallion's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Performance

Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Performs for the First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy

Miley Cyrus Breaks in Tears While Honoring Taylor Hawkins During Performance

Miley Cyrus Breaks in Tears While Honoring Taylor Hawkins During Performance

Artist of the Week: Charli XCX

Artist of the Week: Charli XCX

Coi Leray Unveils Cover Art and Release Date for Debut Album 'Trendsetter'

Coi Leray Unveils Cover Art and Release Date for Debut Album 'Trendsetter'

Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Following 'Staggering Loss' of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Following 'Staggering Loss' of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Boosie Badazz Vows to Take 'Everybody to Court' Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

Boosie Badazz Vows to Take 'Everybody to Court' Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

Machine Gun Kelly Surrounded by Dozens of Cats in Music Video for 'Make Up Sex' Ft. Blackbear

Machine Gun Kelly Surrounded by Dozens of Cats in Music Video for 'Make Up Sex' Ft. Blackbear