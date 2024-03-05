 

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Packs on PDA With New Boyfriend Breckin Meyer

Around one month after making their red carpet debut, the widow of the late comedian and the 'Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties' actor publicly show their affection.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer are not shy to publicly show their affection towards each other. Around one month after making their red carpet debut, the widow of late comedian Bob Saget and the "Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties" actor packed on the PDA in a new sighting.

In pictures making their rounds online on Monday, March 4, it could be seen that the 44-year-old Eat Travel Rock blog founder and the 49-year-old actor were out and about in Los Angeles. One of the photos captured the two sharing a long and tight hug while standing next to her silver SUV. At that time, they were joined by a puppy that stayed close to her.

In the particular snap, Kelly was caught on camera placing both of her hands on Breckin's back as she rested her chin on his shoulder. He was photographed putting his hand on her back while his face was not clearly seen. Another photo saw them having a conversation as he carried a big backpack on his shoulder.

For the day out, Kelly opted to wear a casual outfit, consisting of a long-sleeved army green parka jacket and a pair of long blue denim pants. She completed the look with a pair of black sneakers and covered her eyes with a pair of brown shades. In addition, her long tresses, which cascaded down her back, were styled in loose waves and parted in the middle.

Similarly, Breckin went with a comfortable ensemble. The former "Franklin & Bash" star sported a long-sleeved blue shirt featuring a checkered pattern, a pair of long gray trousers and black Converse sneakers with white laces and soles.

The new sighting came one month after Kelly and Breckin confirmed their romantic relationship by hitting a red carpet together. On February 4, they made an appearance at the Janie's Fund Grammy Awards Viewing Party, which took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Prior to her romance with Breckin, Kelly was married to late actor Bob, who was tragically found dead in his Florida hotel room in January 2022 at 65 years old. As for the "Clueless" actor, he was previously married to Deborah Kaplan from 2001 to 2014.

