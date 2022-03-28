 
 

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Just days after sparking breakup speculations by unfollowing his girlfriend on the photo-sharing app, the 'Wockesha' rapper takes to Twitter to blast the media.

AceShowbiz - Moneybagg Yo has spoken out after sparking split rumors with Ari Fletcher. After being spotted unfollowing his girlfriend, the "Wockesha" rapper took to social media to seemingly deny the speculations.

Making use of his Twitter account on Sunday, March 27, the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., tweeted, "F**k da media." He also added a middle finger emoji.

Moneybagg's tweet came less than a week after he and Ari sparked rumors that they might have gone their separate ways. On March 23, eagle-eyed fans caught the two were no longer following each other on Instagram. They haven't hit the follow button again since then despite the "Me vs. Me" spitter's Twitter post.

Adding fuel to the speculations, Ari recently reposted a TikTok video that saw a man speaking about "getting hurt by someone who knows your past, and knows how broken and vulnerable you are." In addition, the 26-year-old social media star shared a clip of her listening to Trina's "Here We Go" ft. Kelly Rowland.

The second video prompted fans to assume that the couple indeed had called it quits. "So Ari & moneybagg broke up ????" one person asked. "Damn Ari & Moneybagg breaking up too. Must be a Sign," a different user commented.

Ari and Moneybagg have been dating on-and-off since January 2020. In December 2021, the social media influencer gushed over her romance with the emcee. When appearing on the "Don't Call Me White Girl" podcast, she shared that they "don't have like, a toxic thing" as they "like to talk about everything."

"Like, I'm mad, this is why I'm mad, and this is what needs to happen moving forward so this don't [sic] make me mad no more," she continued. "We're like real adults - it's weird. I've never been like this before."

Elsewhere during the conversation, Ari also admitted that she used to be a "toxic" girlfriend for her previous partners. She confessed that she used to want men to pull their guns out when she tried to leave.

