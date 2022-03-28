Jason Momoa Claims He Had Hernia Surgery One Day Before Attending the 2022 Oscars

Instagram Celebrity

The Duncan Idaho depicter in 'Dune', who has been tapped as one of the presenters at the 94th annual ceremony, jokes that had to undergo the surgery because he's 'getting old.'

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa proved that he's such a strong guy. When hitting the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards, the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" actor revealed that he just had a hernia surgery one day prior.

The 42-year-old hunk made the revelation when speaking to Extra at the annual event, which took place in Hollywood's Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 27. "I had surgery yesterday," he said. "I had a hernia surgery."

When asked why he needed to undergo the procedure, Jason responded, "Throwing bodies around. I'm getting old, bro." He further explained. "It ain't that CinemaCon from 2016, you know what I'm saying?"

Elsewhere in the interview, the Duncan Idaho depicter in "Dune" shared that he was "excited to see" his movie to win some awards. He also couldn't wait to meet a lot of his friends and his stepdaughter, "The Batman" actress Zoe Kravitz.

Jason, who served as one of the presenters at the 2022 Oscars, looked sharp in a black-and-blue tuxedo by Henry Poole and matching shoes. He also showed support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion with his blue-and-yellow pocket square.

Jason clearly had something to celebrate that night as "Dune" took home multiple awards even before this year's ceremony started. It won Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound and Best Production Design.

The Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi film, which scored 10 nominations in total, bagged two additional trophies. They included Best Cinematography for Greif Fraser and Best Visual Effects for Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer.

Unfortunately, many Twitter users were unhappy that the first four awards were handed out off-air. One person in particular argued, "hadn't quite occurred to me the insanity of the academy giving out awards while guests are entering the room!?!??! like the disrespect on so many levels." Another upset viewer tweeted, "i can't believe those sickos at ABC found a way to make me so mad about *not* getting to see DUNE win 900."