Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

WENN/Brian To/Avalon Celebrity

During a monologue at the star-studded event, Regina Hall, who co-hosts the ceremony alongside the comedienne and Wanda Sykes, also appears to shade Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith over their alleged open marriage.

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer had something to say about Leonardo DiCaprio's love life. While co-hosting the 2022 Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes on Sunday, March 27, the comedienne made use of the moment to drag the actor for dating much younger women.

"I mean, Leonardo DiCaprio-what can I even say about him?" the "I Feel Pretty" star said at the star-studded ceremony. "He's done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends." She went on to joke, "Because he's older, and they're younger. You get it."

The 47-year-old actor, who wasn't among guests at the annual award-giving event, is currently dating 24-year-old model Camila Morrone since 2017. Defending their big age gap, Camila told the L.A. Times back in 2019, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Prior to be in relationship with Camila, Leo was linked to several A-list stars including Kate Moss, Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell, Bar Refaeli and Nina Agdal. The "Don't Look Up" actor also dated Gisele Bundchen, who is now married to Tom Brady, for six years until 2005.

Back to the 94th Academy Awards, the co-hosts also joked about Jared Leto and the "House of Gucci" with their take on the Gucci family in "The House of Random Accents". Regina Hall also appeared to shade Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith over their alleged open marriage.

During her monologue, the "Nine Perfect Strangers" actress said, "As you know, everyone here has been tested for COVID-19. But unfortunately, some of the test results have gotten lost. So, before we go on with the show, we just have to do some quick emergency testing backstage. Don't worry. It's only a few people, it's totally random." Regina then called out the names of several eligible bachelors, telling them to join her on stage including Bradley Cooper, Timothee Chalamet and Tyler Perry.

"Javier Bardem, oh you're still with [Penelope Cruz], oh you know what actually. Your test is fine. It says that you're married, [I mean] negative," she joked, adding, "Will Smith … um, you're married but you know what, you're on the list and looks like Jada approved you so you get on up here!" The couple, however, didn't seem to be offended by the joke as they were seen laughing out loud. It was lucky for Regina because later at the event, Will shockingly slapped Chris Rock in the face for joking about Jada's shaved head.

Jada and Will have been quite outspoken about their less than conventional marriage with Jada acknowledging her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina back in June 2020. Despite that, Will recently claimed that "there's never been infidelity in our marriage." The "King Richard" actor explained, "Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever."