Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

In addition to unfollowing the rapper, Ari reposts a video that shows a man speaking about 'getting hurt by someone who knows your past, and knows how broken and vulnerable you are.'

Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher might have gone their separate ways. The "Wockesha" rapper and his girlfriend sparked breakup rumors after they were caught unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Adding fuel to the speculations, Ari recently reposted a TikTok video that saw a man speaking about "getting hurt by someone who knows your past, and knows how broken and vulnerable you are." In addition, the 26-year-old shared a clip of her listening to Trina's "Here We Go" ft. Kelly Rowland.

The second video prompted fans to assume that Ari and Moneybagg indeed have called it quits. "So Ari & moneybagg broke up ????" one person asked. "Damn Ari & Moneybagg breaking up too. Must be a Sign," a different user penned.

Some others, meanwhile, assumed that the hip-hop star was cheating on his girlfriend. "IF moneybagg will still cheat on Ari you gotta understand these n***as gone GO!!! No matter the looks, bank account, personality, they going . Easy," one individual argued, while another raged, "She bought him land and he still cheated?! He would have to give me my land back."

Seemingly not enough getting things off her chest, Ari also turned to Twitter to lash out at men. "Ain't s**t solid about you n***as but y'all d**k," she fumed.

Ari and Moneybagg have been dating on-and-off since January 2020. In December 2021, the social media influencer gushed over her romance with the emcee. When appearing on the "Don't Call Me White Girl" podcast, she raved, "We don't have like, a toxic thing where we like... We like to talk about everything."

"Like, I'm mad, this is why I'm mad, and this is what needs to happen moving forward so this don't make me mad no more," she continued. "We're like real adults - it's weird. I've never been like this before."

During the chat, Ari also admitted that she used to be a "toxic" girlfriend for her previous partners. She confessed that she used to want men to pull their gun out when she tried to leave.