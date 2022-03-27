 
 

Kim Kardashian Unleashes Pic of Pete Davidson's Tattoo in Honor of Her Legal Career

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star previously revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that her comedian boyfriend has 'a few tattoos' dedicated to her.

  • Mar 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is such a proud girlfriend. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star recently took to social media to share a photo of Pete Davidson's tattoo tribute in honor of her legal career.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder posted the said picture on her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 26. Based on the image, the "Saturday Night Live" star's body art was placed on his collarbone. It read, "MY GIRL IS A LAWYER."

When appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier this month, Kim confirmed that her boyfriend has "a few tattoos - a few cute ones." She then told host Ellen DeGeneres, "This one, the Kim one, isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding."

"He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,' you know?" the ex-wife of Kanye West continued. "Second [tattoo] I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

Ellen later clarified the number of Pete's new tattoos since dating Kim. "Back up - you said 'first tattoo.' So he has three tattoos of you?" the host asked, to which "The Kardashians" star replied, "a few."

Tattoos aside, Kim has been studying to become a lawyer like her late dad Robert Kardashian for years. Last December, she announced on Instagram that she has passed the "baby bar" exam after three failed attempts.

Sharing some glam photos of herself rocking a blue dress with a plunging neckline, the daughter of Kris Jenner exclaimed, "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" She added, "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!" she further explained. "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner."

