Taylor Hawkins Had Antidepressants and Other Substances in His System at Time of His Death
The Attorney General's Office of Colombia states in a press release that THX (Marijuana), benzodiazepines and opioids were also found in the late Foo Fighters star's system.

  • Mar 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taylor Hawkins' preliminary toxicology results were released on Saturday, March 26. According to the report, the late drummer of Foo Fighters had tricyclic antidepressants and other substances in his system when he died.

"Preliminary results of the urine toxicology test indicate the presence of 10 different substances: THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids, among others," the Attorney General's Office of Colombia said in a press release shared on Twitter.

"The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death," the statement added. "The Attorney General's office will continue to investigate and will duly inform the findings of forensic examination in due time."

Taylor passed away at the age of 50 on Friday. Foo Fighters confirmed his death via their official Instagram and Twitter accounts, saying, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," they continued. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The late star reportedly died when the band was preparing to perform in Bogota, Colombia. Colombian news outlet Semana reported Taylor was found dead in his hotel room.

A number of fellow musicians have since paid tributes to Taylor, including Rage Against the Machine frontman Tom Morello, Nickelback and Travis Barker. Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin, meanwhile, dedicated "Everglow" to him during a concert in Mexico.

"We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away," Chris said on the stage of the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey. "We weren't sure whether to talk about it in this concert but feel like we have to because they're our friends and we care about them and we feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters."

"We all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful, beautiful man," the English singer/songwriter added. "So we're going to play this song for The Foo Fighters and for him, this is called 'Everglow'."

