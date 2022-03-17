Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pete Davidson Relationship, Confirms He Has Tattoos of Her Name

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

When making an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the SKIMS founder reveals that her comedian boyfriend has 'a few' new tattoos since they began dating.

Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is head over heels with boyfriend Pete Davidson. When appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum could not stop gushing over her relationship with the comedian.

"I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, 'Oh, my God, we're so cute,' " the SKIMS founder told host Ellen DeGeneres in the Wednesday, March 16 episode of the show. "But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse."

Kim went on to note that turning 40 and dating Pete have changed her outlook on life. "It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it," she said. "I went for it, and, you know what? I'm in my 40s, like, f**k it - sorry - just go for it, find your happiness."

"The Kardashians" star also addressed rumors suggesting that the "Saturday Night Live" star has a tattoo of her name. "He has a few tattoos - a few cute ones that he got," she revealed. "This one, the Kim one, isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding," she explained.

"He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,' you know?" the mother of four continued. "Second [tattoo] I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

Host Ellen later clarified the number of Pete's new tattoos since dating Kim. "Back up - you said 'first tattoo.' So he has three tattoos of you?" she asked the ex-wife of Kanye West. The latter then simply replied, "a few."

Kim and Pete were linked romantically following her debut as a host on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. Despite getting constant attacks from Kanye, the new couple remains strong and gets more smitten with each other.