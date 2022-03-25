BTS Member J-Hope Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of the Grammys

Music

Despite his COVID-19 diagnosis, the South Korean rapper is expected to perform at the 64th annual Grammy Awards along with his bandmates on April 3 in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - J-Hope is another member of BTS (Bangtan Boys) to test positive for COVID-19. Ahead of the group's performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, it was announced that the South Korean rapper contracted the virus.

According to a statement from Big Hit Music, the 28-year-old went to a hospital for PCR test on Wednesday, March 23 after he experienced a sore throat. Unfortunately, the test came back positive on Thursday morning.

"J-Hope has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat," the statement continued. "He is in self-quarantine and undergoing treatment at home."

"Except for J-Hope, the members of BTS are not experiencing any particular symptoms at the moment," the message further read. "J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes."

Back in December 2021, the management company for the mega hit group confirmed that Jin and RM joined groupmate Suga as members who were diagnosed with the coronavirus. They caught the virus upon returning from the United States.

Later in February, Big Hit Music divulged that V also caught the coronavirus. "V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight," the statement read. "V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat."

Despite his diagnosis, J-Hope is expected to perform at the 64th annual Grammy Awards along with his bandmates on April 3 in Las Vegas. In addition to BTS, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have been tapped to make merry music's biggest night.

Among those who will also take the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena are Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. On top of that, Lil Nas X will entertain the crowd with his "Industry Baby" collaborator, Jack Harlow.